Alliant Credit Union announced the following new hires:
Hannah Frazier has been hired as a consumer loan officer. She is located at the White Street branch.
Lindsey Hauge has been hired as a member services representative. She is located at the Mercy branch.
Tina Tittle has been hired as a loan review specialist.
First Community Trust announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Francis A. “Chip” Murray, was to transition from his role on Jan. 1 and continue consulting with FCT as a senior advisor in a part-time capacity. Murray was the co-founder of FCT, serving as the president and chief operating officer since the company’s inception in 2001 and as CEO since 2015. Under his leadership, FCT grew to over $900 million in assets. John Gonner has been named successor as president and CEO of FCT.
Cottingham & Butler announced the following new hires:
John Stammeyer as an account administrator; Danielle Sporer as a client service representative; Austin Hasken as an account administrator; Eric Mensen as a client service representative; Andrew Gates as a captive coordinator; Noah Ylagan as a service representative; Lindsie Wessels as an account administrator; and Bobbie Jo Miles, Tammy Neyens and Meghan Donehoo as service representatives.
Dubuque County Right to Life Inc. Board of Directors: Cassie Schetgen, chairwoman; Arthur Gilloon, vice chairman; Sara McDonald, secretary; John Freund, treasurer; Leon Jensen; Rev. Andrew Marr; Rebecca McGrane; Katie McGuire; Colleen Myers; Jessica Pennington; and Martha Schmid.
Eagle Point Solar announced it has hired Creighton Kinny as a project analyst in Dubuque. He will assist all departments as he manages projects from post-sale to project connection.