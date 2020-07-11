News in your town

Business news in brief

US bets on untested company to deliver COVID-19 vaccine

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Record low mortgage rates for the 3rd consecutive week

EU court: Customers can sue VW where they bought cars

Wall Street's rally gets back on track as tech leads way

Local shoppers, clothing stores navigate new normal during pandemic

Dubuque apartment project awarded more than $340,000 in tax credits

Small business program scrutinized for loans to big firms

Wisconsin chamber renews call not to name businesses with virus

Major local employer to expand facility, add 40 jobs

More room to create: Dubuque marketing firm to celebrate 40th anniversary with expansion

Federal emergency loan data released: Nearly 60 local companies received at least $1 million

Trump-connected lobbyists reap windfall in federal virus aid

Stores focus on cleaning to get shoppers back to spending

Markets swell around the world; Nasdaq sets another record

Vos company received at least $150,000 in coronavirus loans

U.S. Treasury names 650,000 small businesses receiving loans

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

Biz Buzz: Coffee shop opens in Dubuque; intermodal terminal alters approach; new business offers tech, e-sports in Elkader

City takes Starbucks to court over Dubuque shopping center traffic quandary

Dubuque County restaurant to close after 19 years

Gig workers face shifting roles, competition in pandemic

Dubuque County winery closed due to employee with COVID-19

Area workers learn to roll with changes due to COVID-19

Made in Tri-States: Dubuquer puts artistic, culinary talents to use with growing bakery

Black-owned businesses see sales surge amid racism reckoning

Tri-state business brief: Dupaco honored by Forbes

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Business leaders say economy improving in Midwest, Plains

Red Hat to remove contentious terms like ‘master’ and ‘slave’ from its source code

Guebert: Dependence on aid not the recipe for success

Illinois regulators warn casinos to take virus precautions

Fireworks company: Former employee wrote racist message about Dubuque stand

After 55 years, local hairstylist hangs up shears

Inspired by own experience, man opens Asbury business to help others remain fit

Southwest Health buys another local eye clinic