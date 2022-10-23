Woodward Printing Services announced hiring Becky Halverson as bindery manager and Sean Pearson as bindery utility I.
•
HTLF announced hiring:
Melisa Lopez
as a treasury department wire transfer clerk.
Aubrey Pollock and Christopher Bechen
as administrative assistants.
•
Bodine Electric Co. announced hiring:
Jeffrey Mobley
in the assembly department.
Alex Klein, Alex Bushman and Herman Baldwin
in the gear department.
Chase Anderson and Sam Firzlaff
in the shaft department.
The company also announced promoting:
Alexis Droullard
to CNC set up and operate B in the shaft department.
Daniel Ross
to automation tech.
Sean Cahill
to CNC set up and operate A in the structural department.
Jody Peavy
to CNC set up and operate B in the gear department.
•
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital received a hospital accreditation from DNV. This accreditation recognizes institutions that meet patient safety standards set forth by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
•
University of Dubuque’s Department of Nursing was named one of the best registered nursing programs in the state by RegisteredNursing.org, placing second on the 2023 Best RN Programs in Iowa list.
•
Mi-T-M Corp. celebrated its first anniversary of becoming completely employee-owned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.