Local markets Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Feb 29, 2020 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GavilonCorn — Feb. 3.39Beans — Feb. 8.28 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Business news in brief Local markets Outbreak starts to look more like worldwide economic crisis Deere to lay off 42 in Waterloo, continuing job-reduction trend Changes come for East Dubuque video gaming terminals Dubuque movie theater closed for repairs Stock market rout deepens on virus worries; indexes lose 4% U.S. orders for durable goods slip 0.2% in January U.S. economy grew at 2.1% rate in Q4 but virus threat looms Local markets Mortgage rates decline; 30-year loan at 3.45% 'Not a lot of smiling:' Flexsteel workers concerned after announcement of proposed changes Dubuque movie theater closed for repairs Manchester restaurant to close this weekend Moving forward: After successful year, Deere shareholders' meeting highlights future challenges Flexsteel contemplates moving some spring production overseas Panasonic scraps solar panels partnership with Tesla Utility to pay $53M for blasts that damaged homes, killed 1 Stocks slide on Wall Street, extending steep drops this week Local markets Utility to pay $53M for blasts that damaged homes, killed 1 Galena officials move to restrict downtown recreational marijuana businesses Stocks sink, bonds soar on fears virus will stunt economy Disney CEO Iger steps down, replaced by Chapek Home prices rise 2.9% in December on low rates, inventory U.S. consumer confidence rises slightly to 130.7 in February Local markets Stocks sink, bonds soar on fears virus will stunt economy 'Important first step:' Dubuque airport receives $775,000 grant for push to get Denver flights Dubuque-based nonprofit to expand 'innovation lab' concept into 5 local cities NW Illinois economic development agency to host annual breakfast event Community Savings Bank opens new location in Manchester Public invited to Kwik Trip project meeting in Lancaster OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma starts ad campaign for claims Local markets Business News in Brief Dow drops over 1,000 as outbreak threatens global economy Dubuque-based nonprofit to expand 'innovation lab' concept into 5 new markets Dubuque airport receives $775,000 grant for push to expand air service FIRST IN THE TH: Nelly, Brothers Osborne, Brantley Gilbert coming to Dubuque Tax season: Local professionals prepare to log long hours, while clients hope for refunds Biz Buzz: Photography studio moves to Dubuque; food options expand in Lower Main; wholesale supplier opens Dubuque council OKs rezoning for planned senior housing complex SW Wisconsin cities consider 'pocket neighborhoods' to address housing, child care shortages Vegan options sprouting on local restaurant menus Anatomy of a deal: How Dubuque landed 2 companies, hundreds of jobs in 1 week Cost, difficulty of renting depend on who and where you are Struggling to find tech workers? You might need to train them yourself Don’t toss that cup: McDonald’s and Starbucks are developing reusables