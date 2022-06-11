NEW YORK — Wall Street’s shuddering realization that inflation got worse last month, not better as hoped, sent markets reeling Friday.
The S&P 500 sank 2.9% to lock in its ninth losing week in the last 10, and tumbling bond prices sent Treasury yields to their highest levels in years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.7%, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 3.5%.
“Inflation is hot, hot, hot,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “Basically, everything was up.”
Russia’s central bank cuts interest rates
Russia’s central bank cut interest rates back to their prewar levels Friday, saying inflation and economic activity were developing better than expected despite sweeping Western sanctions imposed in response to the war in Ukraine.
The bank lowered its key rate by 1.5 percentage points, to 9.5%. The rate had been as high as 20% in the wake of the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions by the U.S., European Union and other nations.
Tesla proposes 3-for-1 stock split
NEW YORK — Tesla proposed a three-for-one split of its stock on Friday, a move that will make a single share of the electric car maker more accessible to investors but not affect the company’s overall market value.
Tesla Inc. made the announcement in its annual proxy statement, which also said Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison will not be standing for reelection to the company’s board. The company said in late March that was planning to split its stock for the second time in two years. At that time the shares were trading at over $1,000 each. But Tesla’s stock has fallen about 39% since early April, shortly after its CEO Elon Musk started raising the idea of buying Twitter. Shares in the company headquartered in Austin, Texas, closed Friday at $696.69.
Share splits are used by companies when their stock price gets too high for retail investors to buy individual shares, or when a company wants more shares to exist in the marketplace to make the stock more liquid to trade.
