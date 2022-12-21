Amazon will make major changes to its business practices to end competition probes in Europe by giving customers more visible choices when buying products and, for Prime members, more delivery options, European Union regulators said Tuesday.

The EU’s executive Commission accepted the legally binding commitments from Amazon to resolve two antitrust investigations, allowing the company to avoid a legal battle with the E.U.’s top antitrust watchdog that could potentially have ended with fines worth up to 10% of annual worldwide revenue.

