Bank stocks drop after First Republic’s fall
NEW YORK — Regulators have barely written the epitaph for First Repbulic Bank, but investors on Wall Street have already moved onto speculating which bank might be the next to fail.
Bank stocks fell sharply Tuesday, led downward by smaller banks with heavy exposure to uninsured deposits and commercial banks such as Western Alliance Bank, PacWest Bancorp, Comerica and Zions Bank. Shares of Western Alliance dropped 19% in midday trading and PacWest fell 26%, with trading of both stocks halted briefly due to high volatility.
The second day of bank stock declines comes after regulators closed First Republic Bank on Monday and sold the vast majority of its operations to JPMorgan Chase in a fire sale. It was the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history and the third bank failure in six weeks, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
Tumbling banks lead Wall Street’s decline
NEW YORK — Stocks slumped Tuesday after shares of beleaguered banks tumbled again and worries worsened about the economy.
The S&P fell 1.2% after paring a steeper loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 367 points, or 1.1%, after earlier being down as many as 615 points. The Nasdaq composite sank 1.1%.
U.S. job openings dip to 9.6 million
WASHINGTON — U.S. job openings fell in March to the lowest level in nearly two years, a sign that the American labor market is cooling in the face of higher interest rates.
Employers posted 9.6 million vacancies in March, down from nearly 10 million in February and lowest since April 2021. The Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary, out Tuesday, showed that layoffs rose to 1.8 million, the highest level since December 2020.
The number of Americans quitting their jobs — a sign they have confidence they can find better pay or working conditions elsewhere — dropped to 3.9 million, lowest since May 2021.
Ford posts $1.76 billion 1st-quarter profit
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. made $1.76 billion last quarter, swinging into the black from a $3.1 billion net loss for the same period a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, Ford made 44 cents per share. That beat Wall Street estimates of 42 cents, according to FactSet.
Revenue rose 20% to $41.74 billion, soundly beating the $39.25 billion that analysts expected.
Ford reaffirmed its earlier pretax profit guidance for the full year of $9 billion to $11 billion.
Pfizer exceeds forecasts, predicts rally
Pfizer beat first-quarter forecasts as revenue took an expected dip, but the drugmaker predicted a sales rally later this year.
The pharmaceutical giant said Tuesday that total revenue dropped 29% in quarter, as sales tumbled for its market-leading COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. The vaccine brought in $3 billion in the first three months of this year compared to more than $13 billion in last year’s first quarter, when virus cases were soaring.
The company said Tuesday that it expects significantly lower sales from its vaccine and COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid, in the second quarter compared to the first. But commercial sales are expected to kick in later this year, after leftover government inventory is absorbed.
Sales grew 4% to $1.6 billion in the first quarter from Pfizer’s Prevnar vaccines for preventing pneumonia and related bacterial diseases. Sales of Eliquis, which is used to prevent blood clots and strokes, also grew 5% to $1.87 billion.
BP posts $5 billion profit in 1st quarter
LONDON — British energy giant BP posted a strong quarterly profit today even as oil and natural prices that soared after Russia’s war in Ukraine last year have eased off.
London-based BP said it earned $5 billion in underlying replacement cost profit in the first three months of the year, up from $4.8 billion in the previous quarter. The figure excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories.
The latest profit numbers were lower than the $6.2 billion BP posted in the first quarter of 2022 but still beat analyst expectations even as oil and gas prices have declined since spiking in the first half of last year.
