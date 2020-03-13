European Central Bank enacts stimulus
FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank deployed targeted new stimulus measures to cushion the shock to the economy from the virus outbreak, but its president said monetary policy couldn’t do it alone and called for a “decisive and determined” response from governments.
ECB President Christine Lagarde said the economy was facing a “major shock” and that the central bank measures unveiled Thursday were “almost surgically” targeted at areas where monetary policy could help.
The central bank, she said, was “determined to support households and firms in the face of the current economic disruptions and heightened uncertainty.”
Unemployment claims fall again
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment insurance fell last week for a second straight week, an indication that the coronavirus has not yet hit the labor market.
The Labor Department said that applications for unemployment benefits, a good proxy for layoffs, dropped by 4,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 211,000. Claims had fallen by 4,000 in the previous week as well.
Applications for unemployment benefits are being watched for any signs that the virus has started to trigger major layoffs.
Some analysts argue that the economy should be strong enough to withstand the adverse effects of the virus.
Princess Cruises suspends operations
MIAMI — Princess Cruises, which had one of its ships quarantined off the coast of Japan last month, is suspending global operations through early May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The cruise line, which is part of Carnival Corp., said Thursday that 18 cruise ships will cease voyages that were scheduled to depart between March 12 and May 10.
Japanese authorities quarantined the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the port of Yokohama for a two weeks after 10 passengers were initially diagnosed with the COVID-19.
The Miami cruise operator said those currently on cruises that will end in the next five days will continue to sail as expected so that travel arrangements aren’t disrupted. Sailings underway that extend past March 17 will end at the most convenient location for guests, factoring in operational requirements.
Long-term mortgage rates rise from low
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were mixed this week after hitting all-time lows last week amid anxiety over risks to the economy from the deepening coronavirus crisis.
The average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan rose to 3.36% from 3.29% last week — which was the lowest level since mortgage buyer Freddie Mac started tracking it in 1971.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.77% from 2.79% last week.
The decline in mortgage rates has been driven by investors shifting money out of the stock market and into the safety of U.S. Treasurys as the crisis in confidence around the global viral outbreak has worsened. Long-term mortgage rates tend to track the yields on the 10-year Treasury note, so they typically fall in tandem.
The average rate for a five-year adjustable-rate mortgage dropped this week to 3.01% from 3.18% last week.
Neiman Marcus to close discount stores
NEW YORK — Neiman Marcus is ditching the off-price business and focusing on its high-end customers.
The privately held luxury retailer said that it’s closing more than half of its remaining 22 Last Call stores, which sold designer brands at big discounts. The company said today the moves, which will result in 500 job cuts during the next eight months, are designed to free up resources to better focus on high-end customers.
As part of those efforts, the Dallas-based company is combining the online and store teams and will shift the role of sales associates to what it calls trusted client advisers who will help customers not just buy products but help them with dining options and other services like beauty and wardrobe styling. Neiman Marcus also will eliminate 250 non-selling associates.
Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck said that 40% of the company’s sales are coming from customers who spend on average $50,000 per year.
Energy leads drop in wholesale prices
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.6% in February, the biggest decline in five years, led by a sharp drop in energy costs.
The Labor Department said the decline in its producer price index, which measures price pressures before they reach the consumer, followed a 0.5% rise in January. It was the sharpest decline since a similar 0.6% drop in January 2015.
Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, was also down in February, dropping 0.3%. Over the past year, core prices are up just 1.4%.
The government had reported that consumer prices edged up 0.1% and are up 2.3% over the past year.