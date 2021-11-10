Oklahoma court overturns $465M opioid ruling against J&J
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, finding that a lower court wrongly interpreted the state’s public nuisance law in the first case of its kind in the U.S. to go to trial.
The ruling was the second blow this month to a government case that used a similar approach to try to hold drugmakers responsible for the national epidemic of opioid abuse. Public nuisance claims are at the heart of some 3,000 lawsuits brought by state and local governments against drugmakers, distribution companies and pharmacies, but it’s not clear that the legal theory is in trouble with so many more cases queued up to test it.
The court ruled in a 5-1 decision that District Judge Thad Balkman in 2019 was wrong to find that New Jersey-based J&J and its Belgium-based subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals violated the state’s public nuisance statute.
“The court has allowed public nuisance claims to address discrete, localized problems, not policy problems,” according to the opinion written by Justice James R. Winchester.
“J&J had no control of its products through the multiple levels of distribution, including after it sold the opioids to distributors and wholesalers, which were then disbursed to pharmacies, hospitals, and physicians’ offices, and then prescribed by doctors to patients.” The ruling also said the company had no control over how patients then used the products.
The high court said that although it wouldn’t want to downplay the suffering that thousands of Oklahomans have gone through because of opioids, the question was whether the company’s marketing and sale of opioids created a public nuisance.
“J&J no longer promotes any prescription opioids and has not done so for several years,” since 2015, Winchester wrote. “Even with J&J’s marketing practices these ... medications amounted to less than 1% of all Oklahoma opioid prescriptions.”
State statistics show that from 2007 to 2017, more than 4,600 people in Oklahoma died from overdoses from opioids of all kinds, including prescription painkillers and illicit versions such as heroin and illegally made fentanyl. Nationally, opioids have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths since 2000.
Powell highlights Fed’s commitment to ‘inclusive’ pandemic recovery
WASHINGTON — Inequality can prevent the U.S. economy from reaching its potential, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday, and he underscored the Fed’s commitment to reducing unemployment as broadly as possible, including among disadvantaged groups.
“While monetary policy does not target any particular group of people ... we are attentive to disparities in the labor market, rather than just the headline numbers,” Powell said in remarks to a conference Tuesday on diversity and inclusion.
Powell’s comments illustrate one reason why the Fed has been hesitant to reverse its low-interest rate policies even as inflation has spiked to three-decade highs this year. Before the pandemic, the Fed kept its benchmark short-term interest rate pegged at nearly zero, and unemployment eventually fell to a 50-year low of 3.5%. The benefits of the strong pre-pandemic economy were widespread.
“Wages had been moving up, and meaningfully so, especially on the lower ends of the pay scale,” Powell said. “Many who had struggled for years were finding jobs. Racial disparities in unemployment were narrowing.”
The pandemic recession, however, fell hardest on lower-income workers and widened racial gaps, he said. A healthy recovery has started to reverse those trends.
“A strong labor market delivers broad-reaching benefits and extends those benefits in particular to low- and moderate-income communities,” Powell said.
Powell’s remarks opened a conference of central banks from Canada, the U.K., and Europe, in addition to the Fed. The Fed chair said central banks, as leading employers of economists, can foster greater diversity in the profession.
“Throughout my career, in both the public and the private sectors, I have seen that the best and most successful organizations are often the ones that have a strong and persistent commitment to diversity and inclusion,” he said. “These organizations consistently attract the best talent, by investing in and retaining a world-class workforce.”
Powell is currently under consideration for another four-year term as Fed chair, with a decision expected sometime this month. President Joe Biden is also considering elevating Lael Brainard, the only Democrat on the Fed’s board of governors, to be the next chair. Powell was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017.
Producer prices rise 8.6%
WASHINGTON — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% last month from a year earlier, matching September’s record annual gain and offering more evidence that inflationary pressures are not yet easing.
The Labor Department reported Tuesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — rose 0.6% last month from September. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation was up 0.4% in October from September and 6.8% from a year ago.
More than 60% of the September-October increase in overall producer prices was caused by a 1.2% increase in the price of wholesale goods as opposed to services.
Mostly dormant for decades, inflation has returned to the United States this year. The economy’s strong rebound from the 2020 coronavirus caught many businesses by surprise. Their scramble to meet unexpectedly strong demand has created shortages of labor, raw materials and goods and snarled traffic at ports and freight yards. The result has been higher prices, and the supply squeeze is expected to last at least well into 2022.
Nissan returns to profit
TOKYO — Nissan reported a profit for the July-September quarter, managing to reverse earlier losses despite challenges that include shortages of computer chips and rising costs for materials.
The 54.1 billion yen ($479 million) profit for the last quarter compared with a 44 billion yen loss racked up in the same period of 2020.
Quarterly sales edged up 1% to 1.94 trillion yen ($17 billion), as Nissan Motor Co. vehicle sales rose in Japan and the rest of Asia, while declining in North America and Europe.
Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta began his presentation by apologizing to customers for disruptions to deliveries of products because of the chips crunch, which has affected all the major automakers including Toyota Motor Corp.
“Our customers are waiting,” said Gupta, adding that Nissan hoped to boost its market share. “The more we can produce, the more we can sell.”
Gupta said Nissan’s performance was better than expected.
The company raised its profit forecast for the fiscal year ending in March to 180 billion yen ($1.6 billion) from an earlier 60 billion yen ($531 million).
Gupta said the upward revision in Nissan’s profit outlook was despite an expectation that sales for the year will total 3.8 million vehicles, down from an earlier estimate of 4.4 million vehicles.
The Japanese maker of the Leaf electric vehicle, Z sportscar and Infiniti luxury models has been battling a tarnished brand image after the arrest three years ago of its then-Chairman Carlos Ghosn on charges of under-reporting his future compensation.
Ghosn fled Japan for Lebanon while out on bail. He and another executive arrested and tried for his alleged involvement, American Greg Kelly, say they are innocent. A verdict on Kelly’s case is expected next year.
Nissan, based in the port city of Yokohama, sank into a loss of 448 billion yen for the fiscal year that ended in March 2021, its second straight year of red ink.
Stocks end lower on Wall Street
Stocks ended moderately lower on Tuesday, ending an eight-day winning streak for the market that had been fueled by strong company earnings and economic data.
The S&P 500 index lost 16.45 points, or 0.4%, to close at 4,685.25. The last time the S&P 500 had eight straight days of gains was April 2019. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.24 points, or 0.3%, ending at 36,319.98 and the Nasdaq lost 95.81, or 0.6%, to 15,886.54.
The market was pulled lower by companies that rely on consumer spending and technology stocks, which had driven the market higher in recent days.