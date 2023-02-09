IEA: Asia on pace to use half of world’s electricity by 2025
BERLIN — Asia will for the first time use half of the world’s electricity by 2025, even as Africa continues to consume far less than its share of the global population, according to a new forecast released Wednesday by the International Energy Agency.
Much of Asia’s electricity use will be in China, a nation of 1.4 billion people whose share of global consumption will rise from a quarter in 2015 to a third by the middle of this decade, the Paris-based body said.
Recommended for you
“China will be consuming more electricity than the European Union, United States and India combined,” said Keisuke Sadamori, the IEA’s director of energy markets and security.
By contrast, Africa — home to almost a fifth of world’s nearly 8 billion inhabitants — will account for just 3% of global electricity consumption in 2025.
Maersk reports most profitable year, warns of dropCOPENHAGEN, Denmark — The world’s biggest shipper, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk, said Wednesday that 2022 was its most profitable year in “the history of the company” but warned that a plunge in container volumes and freight rates would lead to a drop in earnings this year.
Full-year revenue increased by 32%, to $81.5 billion from $61.8 billion in 2021. In the last three months of the year, revenue of $17.8 billion dropped from $18.5 billion in the same period in 2021.
Profits before taxes for 2022 came in at $30.2 billion, up from $18.7 billion in 2021. In the fourth quarter, they landed at $5.3 billion, down from $6.3 billion in the fourth quarter a year earlier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.