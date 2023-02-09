IEA: Asia on pace to use half of world’s electricity by 2025

BERLIN — Asia will for the first time use half of the world’s electricity by 2025, even as Africa continues to consume far less than its share of the global population, according to a new forecast released Wednesday by the International Energy Agency.

The Associated Press

