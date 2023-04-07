OpenAI says it will propose data privacy remedies to resolve Italy’s ChatGPT ban

LONDON — Italian regulators say the company behind ChatGPT will propose measures to resolve data privacy concerns that sparked the country’s temporary ban on the artificial intelligence chatbot. The Italian data protection authority said Thursday that OpenAI promised to set out measures to address the concerns during a video call with company executives including its CEO. Those remedies have not been detailed.

The Associated Press

