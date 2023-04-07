OpenAI says it will propose data privacy remedies to resolve Italy’s ChatGPT ban
LONDON — Italian regulators say the company behind ChatGPT will propose measures to resolve data privacy concerns that sparked the country’s temporary ban on the artificial intelligence chatbot. The Italian data protection authority said Thursday that OpenAI promised to set out measures to address the concerns during a video call with company executives including its CEO. Those remedies have not been detailed.
The watchdog says it didn’t want to hamper AI’s development but stressed to OpenAI the importance of complying with the 27-nation EU’s stringent privacy rules. The watchdog last week blocked San Francisco-based OpenAI’s popular chatbot while it investigates a possible breach of European Union data privacy rules.
International Monetary Fund expects less than 3% global economic growth in 2023
WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund chief warns the world economy is expected to grow less than 3% this year, down from 3.4% last year, increasing the risk of hunger and poverty globally.
Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday growth is expected to remain around 3% for the next five years, calling it the “lowest medium-term growth forecast since 1990.” Georgieva says slower growth would be a “severe blow, making it even harder for low-income nations to catch up.” Georgieva also warns poverty and hunger could further increase, a dangerous trend started by the coronavirus pandemic. Georgieva’s comments come ahead of next week’s spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington.
Average 30-year mortgage rate dips as spring homebuying season opens
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate dipped for the fourth straight week, a good sign for potential home buyers and a real estate market that has been mostly cold since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates more than a year ago.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.28% from 6.32% the previous week. The average long-term mortgage rate hit 7.08% in the fall — a two-decade high. The recent decline in mortgage rates is good news for prospective homebuyers, many of whom were pushed to the sidelines as interest rates rose.
Amazon’s $1.7
billion iRobot purchase faces antitrust scrutiny in United Kingdom
LONDON — British antitrust regulators have started investigating Amazon’s purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot, adding further scrutiny to the $1.7 billion deal. The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it’s considering whether the deal will result in a “substantial lessening of competition” within the United Kingdom.
In an initial step, the U.K. watchdog invited comments on the deal from “any interested party.” The acquisition is already facing a review in the U.S. by the Federal Trade Commission amid concerns about Amazon’s growing market power. Amazon says it’s “working cooperatively with the relevant regulators in their review of the merger.” IRobot makes the popular Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners.
Honda recalling some older SUVs because of issues related to frame rust
DETROIT — Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.
The recall covers certain CR-Vs from 2007 through 2011 that were sold or registered in states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter.
U.S. safety regulators say in documents posted Thursday that salt can accumulate and cause corrosion, and the rear trailing arm can detach. That can cause drivers to lose control, increasing the risk of a crash. Rear trailing arms connect the rear axle to the chassis.
The recalled CR-Vs were either sold or registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.
The CR-Vs already have been recalled in Canada. Honda says in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 61 customer complaints in the U.S. but no deaths or injuries.
