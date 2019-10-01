China to send top negotiator to U.S.
BEIJING — China’s top trade negotiator will lead an upcoming 13th round of talks aimed at resolving a trade war with the United States, a senior Chinese official said Sunday.
Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington for the negotiations, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said. He didn’t give exact dates, but said the talks would be after China’s National Day holiday, which runs through Oct. 7.
“The two sides should find a solution through equal dialogue in accordance with the principle of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit,” Wang said at a news conference with other officials, including Commerce Minister Zhong Shan.
The Trump administration first imposed tariffs on Chinese imports last year in a bid to win concessions from China, which responded with tit-for-tat tariffs. The escalating dispute between the world’s two largest economies has depressed stock prices and poses a threat to the global economy.
Both sides have made conciliatory gestures ahead of the next round of talks, but a deal remains elusive.
The U.S. postponed a further tariff hike on Chinese goods, and China lifted punitive duties on soybeans. The move helps both American farmers and Chinese pig breeders, who use soy as feed and are struggling with a devastating outbreak of African swine fever.
The Chinese government released a third round of 10,000 tons of pork from its reserves Sunday to try to stabilize rising prices ahead of the holiday, Vice Commerce Minister Qian Keming said at the news conference.
China also has increased pork imports 40% in the first eight months of this year, as well as those of other meats.
Qian said the average wholesale price of pork had edged down slightly during the week of Sept. 16-22 to $5.11 per kilogram.
Court opens hearings on suit against VW
BERLIN — A German court has opened proceedings in a landmark case in which some 470,000 consumers aim to establish a right to compensation from automaker Volkswagen for cars affected by the company’s diesel emissions scandal.
The case, brought by the Federation of German Consumer Organizations and joined by hundreds of thousands of diesel owners, uses rules enacted last year allowing a form of class-action suit.
The new system was prompted in part by the scandal over Volkswagen’s use of software to turn emissions controls off when vehicles weren’t being tested, which was discovered in 2015.
News agency dpa reported that the Braunschweig state court declared the suit admissible as proceedings opened Monday, but Judge Michael Neef said the court will have to establish whether vehicle owners suffered any actual damages.