News in your town

Dozens of states file anti-trust lawsuit against Google

Business news in brief

Hack brings unwanted attention to obscure but vital IT firm

Fed keeps rate near zero but sees brighter economy in 2021

U.S. brands Vietnam, Switzerland as currency manipulators

Retail sales fell 1.1% in November, biggest drop in 7 months

Photographer, volunteer named Fennimore's Citizen of the Year; other award recipients announced

Galena council considers continuing outdoor dining in 2021, beyond

Despite emergence of vaccines, some local companies to continue working from home for time

Manchester developer moves forward with residential housing project

U.S. industrial production up 0.4% in November with auto boost