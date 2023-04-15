Senior Federal Reserve official sees need for more interest rate increases
WASHINGTON — A senior Federal Reserve official said Friday that there has been little progress on inflation for more than a year and that more interest rate hikes are needed to get prices under control.
Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed’s governing board, did not specify how many more increases he supports, but said in written remarks that inflation “is still much too high and so my job is not done.” Waller’s comments expressing support for more rate hikes follow a forecast by the Fed’s staff economists, revealed in Fed minutes Wednesday, for a “mild recession” later this year.
UnitedHealth beat first-quarter forecasts and hiked its 2023 guidance for the first time, pushed in part by more growth from its Optum care segment.
The health care giant said Friday that revenue jumped 25% from its Optum segment, which provides care and manages prescription drug benefits. Operating earnings from that part of the business also grew 19% to $3.7 billion. The Optum business runs clinics, urgent care and surgery centers. UnitedHealth says it served 103 million people in the quarter. Health insurance is still UnitedHealth’s biggest revenue generator. The company collected nearly $73 billion in premiums in the first quarter.
OTARU, Japan — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Friday that the Group of Seven wealthy nations can lead by example in cutting carbon emissions, though faster action is needed to stem global warming.
Granholm spoke with The Associated Press while touring the world’s first and only liquefied hydrogen carrier, a ship that showcases Japanese efforts to transform heavily polluting coal into emissions-free hydrogen power. The U.S. is preparing to set up hubs for production and use of hydrogen, though its commercial use is still limited, and Granholm says American plans call for using hydrogen from clean energy. G-7 energy and environment ministers are meeting on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido ahead of a summit next month.
NEW YORK — Stocks on Wall Street dipped Friday as worries about interest rates overshadowed an encouraging start to earnings reporting season for big U.S. companies.
The S&P 500 fell 8.58 points, or 0.2%, to 4,137.64 after giving up an early gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 143.22, or 0.4%, to 33,886.47, while the Nasdaq composite sank 42.81, or 0.4%, to 12,123.46.
The S&P 500 still squeezed out a fourth winning week in the past five, built in part on hopes the Federal Reserve might soon end its barrage of rate hikes as inflation cools. High interest rates can stifle inflation but only by slowing the economy, raising the risk of a recession and dragging on prices for investments.
High-growth stocks tend to be among the most hurt by high rates, and Big Tech stocks were among the heaviest weights on the S&P 500. Microsoft fell 1.3%.
NEW YORK — The digital media conglomerate Starboard said Friday it purchased the conservative social media site Parler and will temporarily take down the app as it undergoes a “strategic assessment.”
The deal came months after another acquisition agreement with rapper Kanye West, legally known as Ye, collapsed in November.
The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed by either company. Parler said the deal was concluded on April 7.
Parler caters to right-wing, far right and libertarian voices and fashions itself as a platform with fewer rules in support of free speech. It was briefly booted off the internet in 2021 due to its connections to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And its user base remains small.
Starboard, formerly known as Olympic Media, was founded in 2018 and owns other conservative-leaning news sites. In a news release, Parler called it “the perfect home” for its brand and loyal users.
