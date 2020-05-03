Medical Associates announced the arrival of Dr. Edward Miles to its Oncology & Hematology Department. As a board-certified radiation oncologist, he uses radiation therapy to cure or reduce the symptoms of cancer. He has extensive training and experience in developing radiation programs using state-of-the-art treatment methods in the community cancer setting. Miles also will serve as the medical director for radiation oncology at MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center opening in June. He previously served as the medical director/radiation oncologist at Northern Illinois Cancer Treatment Center and served in the U.S. Navy with numerous leadership roles.
•
Tisha Stelken joined Heartland Financial USA Inc. as an internal audit manager.
•
Dupaco Community Credit Union announced:
Logan Airaudi was appointed member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
Chayce Alexander was appointed as an IT support specialist at the Hillcrest Road location.
Megan Andermann was appointed member service representative II at the Hillcrest Road location.
Jennifer Ehlinger was appointed member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location.
Zachary Greenwald joined Dupaco as a consumer lending consultant at the Hillcrest Road location.
Cam Hall was appointed outreach service representative at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury, Iowa.
Catlin Heiar was appointed mortgage servicing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
Sophie Heim joined Dupaco as a contact center representative at Operations Center in Dubuque.
Mark Kaydo joined Dupaco as senior vice president, business lending at the Hillcrest Road location.
Hailee Kelleher was appointed lead live video teller at Operations Center in Dubuque.
Mariko Kurobe was appointed member service/lending consultant/operations assistant at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Jennifer Travis joined Dupaco as a financial analyst at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Tonya Vogt was appointed senior payroll/benefits representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Justin Widmyer joined Dupaco as a mortgage servicing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Mandy Zelle was appointed member service representative II at the Hillcrest Road location.
•
Dubuque nonprofit Heritage Works elected at its annual meeting the following people to its board of directors: Debi Butler, Susan Farber, Mary Gronen, Flint Drake, John Butler, David Klavitter and John Gronen.
At the group’s reorganization meeting, the following board officers were elected: David Klavitter, chairman; Flint Drake, vice chairman; Mary Gronen, secretary; Susan Farber, treasurer; and Duane Hagerty, president/CEO.