Brazil worries help push corn futures past $7 per bushel
Corn futures surged above $7 a bushel for the first time in more than eight years as lack of rainfall in Brazil added to supply concerns.
Corn climbed as much as 3.5% to $7.0325 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade, the highest since March 2013. Soybeans and wheat also both rose.
The rally across grain markets prompted major crop trader Bunge Ltd. on Tuesday to raise its earnings outlook for 2021 by as much as 25% above its previous forecast. The St. Louis-based company, which posted first-quarter earnings that were double analyst projections, is betting on strong demand for crops as the world emerges from the pandemic, China scoops up American supplies and the renewable diesel industry expands.
China has been buying massive amounts of American soybeans and corn to rebuild the world’s largest hog herd. That’s helping lift prices just as dry weather hits crop yields in South America and Europe. The tailwinds have also lifted Bunge’s rival Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., which last week reported its best-ever earnings for its traditional crop-trading business.
Saudi Aramco reports soaring profits as crude prices rise
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Aramco said Tuesday its profits soared by 30% in the first quarter of the year, compared to last year, riding on the back of higher crude oil prices. The results come as some of the world’s biggest economies are clawing their way out of recession and easing restrictions amid vaccine rollouts against COVID-19.
The company’s financial results show a net income of $21.7 billion for the first three months of the year, compared to the same period in 2020 when Aramco’s earnings plunged to $16.7 billion as the early effects of the coronavirus pandemic were beginning to dramatically drive down global demand for oil. Brent crude plummeted to around $20 a barrel at its lowest point last year.
Aramco’s Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said the first-quarter earnings are a sign that “better days are coming.”
The Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said the increase in profits primarily reflects the impact of higher crude oil prices, which have averaged around $60 a barrel in recent months.
Hyundai recalls vehicles in U.S., Canada
DETROIT — Hyundai is recalling more than 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for two problems that can cause engine fires. In one recall, owners are being told to park their vehicles outdoors until repairs are made.
The largest recall covers more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015. Some are being recalled a second time. Brake fluid can leak into the anti-lock brake computer, causing an electrical short that can lead to fires. Owners should park outdoors and away from structures until the problem is fixed, according to documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The other recall covers nearly 187,000 2019 and 2020 Elantras, and 2019 through 2021 Konas and Velosters. All have 2-liter engines.
The piston rings may not have been properly heat-treated, which can cause engine damage, oil leaks and possible fires.
Pfizer bumps up its 2021 outlook
Pfizer, buoyed by a huge jump in sales for its COVID-19 vaccine and solid first-quarter performance across most of the company, hiked its 2021 financial forecast after sharply after blowing past Wall Street expectations.
The company and its German partner, BioNTech, now anticipate sustained revenue from their COVID-19 vaccine with the world far from herd immunity against the virus. New contracts to supply vaccines to countries as far out as 2024 continue to be signed.
Pfizer on Tuesday almost doubled its sales projections for the vaccine this year, from $15 billion to roughly $26 billion. The partners expect to be able to deliver about 2.5 billion vaccine doses this year, including 300 million doses for the U.S., and already are prepping for what could become annual booster shots.
CVS Health tops expectations
CVS Health hiked its 2021 forecast and beat Wall Street’s first-quarter expectations as a growing insurance business offset hits the health care giant took from a weak cold and flu season.
The company covered more people through Medicaid and Medicare Advantage, and adjusted operating earnings from health insurance jumped nearly 20% in the first quarter to $1.78 billion.
CVS Health said Tuesday that it also delivered more than 23 million COVID-19 tests and 17 million vaccine doses through April, which helped its drugstore business.
Overall, the company’s net income jumped nearly 11% to $2.22 billion in the quarter that ended March 31. Earnings adjusted for one-time gains and costs totaled $2.04 per share, and revenue grew more than 3% to $69.1 billion.
That easily beat average expectations of $1.72 per share in earnings on $68.44 billion in revenue, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Prosecutors seek prison sentence for former UAW boss
DETROIT — Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for a former president of the United Auto Workers who they say had “two lives” — as a leader of a blue-collar union and as a connoisseur of premium champagne and California vacation villas paid for with members’ dues.
“Future leaders must understand that substantial abuses of this trust — especially ones by the senior most leaders — will be severely punished,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a court filing Monday.
Dennis Williams pleaded guilty last year to an embezzlement scheme that turned union dues into a pot of cash for golf, lodging and fancy meals. Four bottles of champagne, for example, cost $1,760. He will get his sentence on May 11.