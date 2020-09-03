Wall Street continues its record run
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 450 points Wednesday as the stock market notched its best day in nearly two months.
The S&P 500 rose 1.5%, its best day since July 6. The benchmark index and the Nasdaq composite each hit new highs, extending Wall Street’s milestone-setting run in recent weeks.
Health care, technology and communications companies drove the rally. Technology stocks, which have led the market’s rebound this year, briefly stumbled in the early going, but gained strength into the afternoon. Energy companies fell as oil prices closed lower. Treasury yields were mixed.
Speculation that negotiators in Congress and the White House will reach an agreement on a coronavirus relief package and optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine will become available this year helped put traders in a buying mood.
The S&P 500 gained 54.19 points to 3,580.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 454.84 points, or 1.6%, to 29,100.50. The Nasdaq composite recovered from an early slide, adding 116.78 points, or 1%, to 12,056.44.
Budget deficit could hit $3.3 trillion
WASHINGTON — The federal budget deficit is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion as huge government expenditures to fight the coronavirus and to prop up the economy have added more than $2 trillion to the federal ledger, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.
The spike in the deficit means that federal debt will exceed annual gross domestic product next year, a milestone that would put the U.S. in the company of countries like Greece whose accumulated debt exceeds the size of their economies.
The $3.3 trillion figure is more than triple the 2019 shortfall and more than double the levels experienced after the market meltdown and Great Recession of 2008-09.
Fed survey reveals economic pessimism
The Fed report made public Wednesday said that a theme echoing across the country is the continued uncertainty stemming from the pandemic and its negative effect on consumer and business activity.
The report, based on responses gathered before Aug. 24, found that economic activity had increased modestly from late July but remained well below levels seen before the pandemic hit in March.
The report, known as the Beige Book, is compiled from responses from business contacted by Fed’s 12 regional banks.
The report said that consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity, had increased, pushed higher by strong auto sales and some improvements in tourism and retail sales.
But in a potentially troubling sign, the report noted a recent slowdown in consumer spending.
The report also noted “rising instances of furloughed workers being laid off permanently as demand remained soft.”
Online sales can’t offset Macy’s losses
NEW YORK — Macy’s got more people to shop on its website and app, but it wasn’t enough to make up for plummeting sales inside its department stores.
Online sales were up 53%, and the company said it attracted 4 million new online customers. But sales sunk 61% inside its stores, which reopened in June after being temporarily closed due to the pandemic. Over the next two years, Macy’s said it plans to open smaller Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores that are not attached to a mall.
The company reported a second-quarter loss of $431 million, or $1.39 per share.
Ford plans to cut workforce by 1,400
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor Co. will offer early retirement incentives with hopes of cutting its U.S. white-collar workforce by 1,400 more positions.
Kumar Galhotra, the company’s president of the Americas, said the cuts are part of an $11 billion restructuring plan that started more than a year ago.
Most of the reductions would take place in the area of Dearborn, where Ford has its headquarters and large product development and engineering operations.
A spokesman says Ford expects to meet its goals with the offers. If it doesn’t, then it might consider involuntary separations.