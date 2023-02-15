Biden, Yellen warn of looming ‘catastrophe’
over debt limit
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are warning of a potential economic crisis if Congress and the White House fail to raise the federal debt ceiling. They made the remarks during speeches Tuesday at the National Association of Counties.
Recommended for you
Yellen notified Congress last month that the U.S. Treasury Department has resorted to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default on the nation’s $31.4 trillion borrowing authority. But the extraordinary measures would likely run out — and put the U.S. at risk of default — sometime around early June. House Republicans are demanding spending cuts as a condition for raising the debt limit. Biden wants the limit increased without conditions.
EPA outlines $27B ‘green bank’ for energy projects
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday outlined how states and nonprofit groups can apply for $27 billion in funding from a “green bank” that will provide low-cost financing for projects that cut greenhouse gas emissions.
The so-called Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, created by Congress in the landmark climate law approved last year, will invest in clean energy projects nationwide, with a focus on low-income and disadvantaged communities. The Environmental Protection Agency expects to award $20 billion in competitive grants to as many as 15 nonprofit groups that will work with local banks and financial institutions to invest in projects.
NY court nixes Fox News’ bid to end voting tech firm’s suit
NEW YORK — A New York appeals court has rejected Fox News’ bid to shut down a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit accusing the network of spreading lies that a voting-technology company helped “steal” the 2020 election from then-U.S. President Donald Trump. A five-judge panel ruled unanimously against the network.
Fox News says it was simply reporting the news when it broadcast unsupported — and ultimately false — claims about Smartmatic USA. The company says the network can’t claim free speech protections for inviting guests to circulate damning falsehoods.
Air India reveals orders for 470 Boeing, Airbus jets
LONDON — Air India has unveiled orders for 470 Boeing and Airbus aircraft. India’s largest international airline is racing to tap surging demand for increasingly affordable air travel from the nation’s growing ranks of middle-class consumers.
Air India is buying 220 Boeing aircraft valued at $34 billion. It marks the U.S. plane maker’s third-largest sale ever, in dollar value.
Nissan recalling some older models over air bag issue
DETROIT — Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the air bag is deployed and injure drivers.
The recall mainly in North America covers certain Frontier small pickups, Titan large pickups and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs from 2008 through 2011. Also included are Quest minivans from 2008 and 2009, as well as about 11,000 parts used for service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.