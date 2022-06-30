Bed Bath & Beyond CEO ousted after another dour quarter
The top executive at Bed Bath & Beyond’s CEO was ousted Wednesday as the home goods retailer continues to struggle to figure out what people want to buy.
Board member Sue Gove will take over as interim CEO, the company said Wednesday, replacing Mark Tritton. Bed Bath & Beyond hired Tritton in late 2019. He’d previously been the chief merchandising officer at Target where the more than 30 new brands he introduced were key in that company’s revitalization.
Tritton’s exit followed the release of the company’s first quarter financial report Wednesday showing that sales plunged 25%.
Activist investor Ryan Cohen, the billionaire founder of the pet retailer Chewy, revealed a huge stake in Bed, Bath & Beyond this year and has pressured the company to improve sales. As part of a pact with Cohen, the company added three new directors in March and began exploring the sale of its Buybuy Baby chain.
Gove said in a prepared statement that the retailer “must deliver improved results,” and that she would address numerous issues the company must contend with.
“Top-tier execution, careful management of costs, greater supply chain reliability, prudent capital spending, a stronger balance sheet, and robust digital capabilities will all be important to our success,” she said.
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. slid more than 20% in early trading.
U.S. economy slipped 1.6% to start year; return to growth eyed
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy shrank at a 1.6% annual pace in the first three months of the year, the government reported Wednesday in a slight downgrade from its previous estimate for January-March quarter.
It was the first drop in gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — since the second quarter of 2020, in the depths of the COVID-19 recession, and followed a strong 6.9% expansion in the final three months of 2021. Inflation is running at 40-year highs, and consumer confidence is sinking.
Last month, the Commerce Department had pegged first-quarter GDP growth at 1.5%. But on its third and final estimate Wednesday the department said consumer spending — which accounts for about two-thirds of economic output — was substantially weaker than it had calculated earlier, growing at a 1.8% annual pace instead of the 3.1% it estimated in May.
The first-quarter dip doesn’t say much about the underlying health of the economy: A bigger trade deficit — reflecting Americans’ appetite for foreign goods and services — slashed 3.2 percentage points off the change in January-March GDP.
Business investment grew a healthy 5%.
Powell: ‘No guarantee’ Fed can tame inflation, spare jobs
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said there’s “no guarantee’’ the central bank can tame runaway inflation without hurting the job market.
Speaking Wednesday at a European Central Bank forum in Sintra, Portugal, Powell repeated his hope that the Fed can achieve a so-called soft landing — raising interest rates just enough to slow the economy and rein in surging consumer prices without causing a recession and sharply raising the unemployment rate.
“We believe we can do that. That is our aim,’’ he said. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, had made the job more difficult by disrupting commerce and driving up the price of food, energy and chemicals.
“It’s gotten harder,’’ Powell said. “The pathways have gotten narrower.’’
ECB President Christine Lagarde echoed the “major impact” of energy shocks, which are rippling worldwide but felt acutely in Europe because of its reliance on Russian oil and natural gas. She also pointed to Europe’s proximity to the war in Ukraine and said how “energy was vastly underestimated” in the bank’s assessment of inflation.
Amazon, Rite Aid cap purchase of emergency contraceptives
NEW YORK — Amazon is limiting how many emergency contraceptives consumers can buy, joining other retailers who put in place similar caps following the Supreme Court decision overruling Roe v. Wade.
Amazon’s limit, which temporarily caps purchase of the contraceptives at three units per week, went into effect on Monday, a spokesperson for the e-commerce giant confirmed to The Associated Press. The company did not share further details on what emergency contraceptive products were limited for purchase, but a listing showed the cap applied to Plan B, the popular “morning after” pill.
A similar policy went into effect Monday at the drugstore chain Rite Aid, which has limited the purchase of Plan B pills to three units per customer due to increased demand, a company spokesperson said. The limit applies to both in-store and online purchases.
Emergency contraception is different from abortion pills used to end a pregnancy. Plan B, which can be obtained without a prescription, contains a concentrated dose of the same drug found in many regular birth control pills. If a woman takes Plan B within 72 hours of unprotected sex, she can lower the risk of pregnancy significantly. But if she’s already pregnant, the pill has no effect.
U.S. stocks slip, on track for 4th monthly loss this yearStock indexes on Wall Street ended mostly lower Wednesday after another choppy day of trading as the market heads toward its fourth monthly loss this year.
Investors snapped up U.S. government bonds, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, fell to 3.10% from 3.20% late Tuesday, a big move.
The S&P 500 slipped 2.72 points to 3,818.83. With one day left to go in June, the benchmark index is down 7.6% for the month and down 20% for the year.
Nissan recalls about 323K SUVs; hoods can open unexpectedly
WASHINGTON — Nissan is recalling nearly 323,000 Pathfinder SUVs in the U.S. because the hoods can unexpectedly fly open and block the driver’s view.
The recall covers Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2016 model years.
The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that dust and dirt can accumulate on the secondary hood latch. That can cause it to malfunction and stay unlatched even when the hood is closed. The hood could fly open if the main latch is inadvertently released or not closed properly after engine service.
Nissan is working on a remedy. Owners are expected to be notified by letter starting July 18. They’ll be notified again once a repair is developed.
