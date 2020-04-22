Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $90.00 to $95.00
Holstein steers — $70.50 to $80.00
Slaughter cows — $68.00
Slaughter bulls — $76.00
Gavilon
Corn — April 2.84
Beans — April 7.96
