Most United Auto Workers members employed by Jeep maker Stellantis NV would receive a 14.5% wage increase over four years under the automaker’s first economic counterproposal to the Detroit-based union on Friday, the company said.
The wage increase is above the wage increases offered by its crosstown rivals. Ford Motor Co. last week offered a 9% wage hike, and General Motors Co. on Thursday proposed a 10% boost. The union, however, has requested a 46% increase (40% without compounding).
Unlike the GM and Ford counters, Stellantis doesn’t include additional lump-sum payments as part of its wage proposal. The transatlantic company employs about 43,000 UAW members.
Recommended for you
Stellantis’ proposal would bring the maximum wage for production operators to about $36.37 per hour by the end of a new agreement, up from the present $31.77. Stellantis declined to provide a breakdown of when the increases would occur.
“This is a responsible and strong offer that positions us to continue providing good jobs for our employees today and in the next generation here in the U.S.,” Mark Stewart, chief operating officer for Stellantis in North America, said in an email to employees on Friday. “It also protects the Company’s future ability to continue to compete globally in an industry that is rapidly transitioning to electric vehicles.”
UAW President Shawn Fain said the counterproposals made by Ford, General Motors and Stellantis are disappointing.
Kroger settles opioid lawsuits for $1.4 billion
One of the nation’s largest grocery chains is the latest company to agree to settle lawsuits over the U.S. opioid crisis.
In a deal announced Friday, the Kroger Co. would pay up to $1.4 billion over 11 years. The amount includes up to $1.2 billion for state and local governments where it operates, $36 million to Native American tribes and about $177 million to cover lawyers’ fees and costs.
Kroger currently has stores in 35 states — virtually everywhere save the Northeast, the northern plains and Hawaii. Thirty-three states would be eligible for money in the deal. The company previously announced settlements with New Mexico and West Virginia.
Apple launches significant security update
Apple released a significant security update for iPhones and iPads Thursday to patch newly discovered security vulnerabilities in the devices’ system software. The issue was discovered by researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, who said the software flaw was being “actively exploited” to deliver commercial spyware called Pegasus developed and sold by the Israeli company NSO Group. Pegasus is an expensive tool typically used to target dissidents, journalists and political opponents, so ordinary users likely have little to fear. Still, Citizen Lab recommends that all users should immediately update their devices.
Kroger, Albertsons sell hundreds of stores
Grocers Kroger and Albertsons are selling more than 400 stores and other assets to C&S Wholesale Grocers in an approximately $1.9 billion deal as part of their efforts to complete their merger. The agreement includes selling 413 stores, along with QFC, Mariano’s and Carrs brand names. Kroger will also divest the Debi Lilly Design, Primo Taglio, Open Nature, ReadyMeals and Waterfront Bistro private label brands. In addition, C&S will get eight distribution centers and two offices.
Woman files suit against Peloton
NEW YORK — A woman has filed a lawsuit against Peloton over the death of her son, who was killed when his exercise bike fell on his neck during a workout in his New York City apartment.
Ryan Furtado, 32, was doing a workout in his Brooklyn apartment that involved getting off his Peloton bike to do floor exercises and then getting back on it when the accident occurred on Jan. 13, 2022, according to the lawsuit filed March 10 in New York state court.
Furtado grabbed the bike to hoist himself up, but it “spun around and impacted him on the face and neck,” according to the lawsuit filed by his mother, Johanna Furtado. The impact severed Furtado’s carotid artery, killing him instantly, according to the lawsuit, which alleges that the equipment was sold “in a defective and unreasonably dangerous condition.”
Johanna Furtado, who is seeking unspecified damages, accuses Peloton of negligence for failing to warn owners that it could tip over if used as a brace.
Lawyers for Peloton responded in court papers that the company was not responsible for Furtado’s death because his injuries were caused by his own negligence and by “misuse or abuse of the product.”