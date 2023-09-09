Most United Auto Workers members employed by Jeep maker Stellantis NV would receive a 14.5% wage increase over four years under the automaker’s first economic counterproposal to the Detroit-based union on Friday, the company said.

The wage increase is above the wage increases offered by its crosstown rivals. Ford Motor Co. last week offered a 9% wage hike, and General Motors Co. on Thursday proposed a 10% boost. The union, however, has requested a 46% increase (40% without compounding).

Recommended for you

The Associated Press