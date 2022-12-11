Unified Therapy Services announced hiring Erin Sell as director of marketing and Katie Osterhaus as a physical therapist.
The company also promoted Mary Lee Roth to human resources director.
•
Honkamp announced hiring:
Mike Brannon, Julie Pluemer and Terry Vaassen as partners.
Becca Hoag as a learning coordinator.
Heather Purman as an administrative coordinator.
The firm also announced promoting:
Haley Bergan and Stephanie Noll to tax supervisors.
Kyle Boardman to senior accounting manager.
Erica Berning to accounting supervisor.
Ashley Didesch to SALT Manager.
Emily Feldhacker to staff accountant II.
Lindsey Gaunitz, Lauren Gregory, Jordan Puls and Alissa Wong to senior accountants.
Lauren Novak to senior administrative coordinator.
Jessica Odefey to business services manager.
Haley Salander and Colin Weih to staff accountant II.
Courtney Schultz to training manager.
Jenn Smith to senior tax manager.
Julie Squiers to tax manager.
•
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital named Carla Belken as vice president of operations. She has held numerous leadership positions within the organization, most recently as director of education and organizational excellence. In her new role, Belken is responsible for various operational functions for Finley, providing vision and leadership for major clinical, ancillary and support services. In addition, she will be responsible for advancing the hospital’s strategic plan, operating budget and developing high-performing leaders within the organization as a member of the senior leadership team.
•
DB&T announced promoting Steve Willette to head of commercial banking, EVP, and Jacob Blunt to small-business banker.
•
The Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG) Organization announced Wendy Mihm-Herold as its new president and CEO. She previously served as Northeast Iowa Community College business and community solutions vice president.
•
EXIT Realty Unlimited announced that the following employees were recognized at EXIT Reality Corp. International’s annual convention for their outstanding achievement from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022:
Sales representative Austin Healy received the Gold Award for closing 75 to 99 real estate transactions.
Franchisee Dennis Buchheit and sales representatives Jerry Elbert and Gwen Kosel received the Silver Award for closing 50 to 74 real estate transactions.
Sales representatives Sharon Gaul, Jared Levy and Sharon Covey received the Bronze Award for closing 25 to 49 real estate transactions.
•
The Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association awarded Steve Freese, of Hazel Green and the president and CEO of Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association, a special Ally of Cooperative Electrification (ACE) Award, the highest honor presented by WECA and its board of directors.
