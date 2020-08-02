Medical Associates recently announced the arrival of Dr. Meghan Wendland to its Pediatrics Department. She received her medical degree from Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee and completed her residency at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland. Wendland offers complete care for children from birth through age 18, including the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illness.
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced:
Promotions:
Rena Ehlers, promoted to credit administration QC analyst.
Amanda Mosby, promoted to item processing lead.
New hires:
Kayla Denniston and Niastarra Conley recently join the company as customer care representatives.
Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Chad Marsh, administration department, staff accountant.
Megan Willey, transportation department, business analyst.
Clint Muche, risk department, marketer.