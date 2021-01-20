Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $107 to $114.25
Holstein steers — $90 to $97.50
Slaughter cows — $55
Slaughter bulls — $79
Gavilon
Corn — Jan. 5.08
Beans — Jan. 13.50
Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $107 to $114.25
Holstein steers — $90 to $97.50
Slaughter cows — $55
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Slaughter bulls — $79
Gavilon
Corn — Jan. 5.08
Beans — Jan. 13.50
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town