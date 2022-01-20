Florida growers expect smallest orange crop in 75 years
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is on pace to produce the smallest crop of oranges in more than 75 years, according to a forecast released this month.
The Sunshine State is on pace to produce 44.5 million 90-pound boxes of oranges during the current season, according to a forecast released last week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That is a 1.5 million box reduction from the previous forecast in December.
If the current forecast holds true through the rest of the citrus growing season, it will be the smallest orange crop since the 1944-1945 season when the state produced 42.3 million boxes of oranges. The citrus growing season in Florida lasts from fall into late spring.
With that small a crop, California will surpass Florida in orange production for the first time in recent years.
Florida’s orange production has been on a quarter century slide due to citrus greening, a bacteria that can cause massive fruit drops and eventually kill citrus trees, as well as another disease which can cause the leaves and fruit of citrus trees to drop prematurely and create unappealing lesions on the fruit.
Starbucks ends vaccine mandate for workers
Starbucks is no longer requiring its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a policy it announced earlier this month.
In a memo sent Tuesday to employees, the Seattle coffee giant said it was responding to last week’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 6-3 vote, the court rejected the Biden administration’s plan to require vaccines or regular COVID testing at companies with more than 100 workers.
“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote in the memo.
Starbucks’ reversal is among the most high-profile corporate actions in response to the Supreme Court ruling. Many other big companies, including Target, have been mum on their plans. Starbucks employs 228,000 people in the U.S.
New home construction rises again
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Construction of new homes in the U.S. rose for the third consecutive month in December and data released Wednesday suggests that the frantic pace of building will continue this year.
The December increase puts home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.7 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. In all of 2021, nearly 1.6 million housing units were started a 15.6% increase over 2020.
The December housing data was boosted by multi-unit projects where starts increased by 5%, offsetting a 2.3% decline in single-family starts. However, economists note that multi-family units make up significantly less of the market than single-family homes, and the data can be volatile from month-to-month. Multi-family permit applications rose about 22%.
Ford recalls 200,000 cars over brake lights
DETROIT — Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.
The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs. All were sold or registered in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii.
High temperatures and humidity can cause a rubber brake pedal part to disintegrate, keeping the lights on, confusing other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash. Drivers with automatic transmissions also can shift out of “park” gear without having their foot on the brake.
Army Corps of Engineers receives $14 billion
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced the release of $14 billion to the Army Corps of Engineers to fund 500 projects, with a focus on easing supply chain problems and addressing climate change.
There are three specific projects tied to reducing supply bottlenecks by making it easier to transport goods, according to a White House fact sheet. U.S. ports have struggled to manage the inflow of container ships and move containers onto trucks as the economy recovered from the pandemic, resulting in delays in sending goods to consumers and higher prices.