Weakness in tech stocks pulls Wall Street down
A slide in technology and consumer-oriented companies helped pull stocks lower on Wall Street Tuesday, dragging the major indexes below the record highs they set a day earlier.
The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, snapping a five-day winning streak. The selling was most pronounced in technology and communication stocks, and in companies that rely on consumer spending. Traders shifted money into sectors seen as less risky, including utilities, health care and in companies that make household and personal goods.
Investors also bought bonds, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury note down to 1.23% from 1.27% late Monday. Long-term yields have eased off from their sharp rise earlier in the year, but Wall Street is still worried about inflation.
Markets have been choppy as investors try to get a clearer picture of how well the economy is recovering from the pandemic and how the Federal Reserve will eventually ease up on its support for the economy. The central bank metTuesday and will release its latest statement today.
“The market is trying to find firmer footing on what to expect going forward,” said Alan McKnight, chief investment officer at Regions Asset Management.
The S&P 500 index fell 20.84 points to 4,401.46. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 85.79 points, or 0.2%, to 35,058.52. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 180.14 points, or 1.2%, to 14,660.58.
Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 index gave up 25.09 points, or 1.1%, to 2,191.83.
Consumer confidence up slightly in July
SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. consumer confidence was largely unchanged between June and July, holding to the lofty heights that were last seen near the beginning of 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic throttled the U.S. and global economies.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index inched up in July to 129.1, above last month’s reading of 128.9. It’s the sixth straight month that the measurement has risen.
The appraisal of current business conditions among Americans ticked up slightly to 160.3, from 159.6 in June. Short term expectations came in at 108.4, barely down from 108.5 last month.Consumers’ view of the labor market was essentially flat from June to July, with 54.9% of consumers saying jobs are “plentiful,” up from 54.7%.
Consumer spending makes up about 70% of all economic activity in the U.S., so economists pay close attention to the numbers for a better idea of what’s to come for the national economy.
U.S. home prices surge 17% in May
WASHINGTON — Prices for U.S. homes rose faster in May than they have in 17 years as surging demand for housing outstripped the supply.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, soared 17% in May from a year earlier on top of a 15% jump in April. The May increase was the biggest since August 2004.The hottest markets were Phoenix (where prices surged 25.9%), San Diego (24.7%) and Seattle (23.4%). All 20 cities reported faster year-over-year growth in May than they did in April.