Camry Kieler has joined Unified Therapy Services, of Dubuque, as a physical therapist. In her new role, Kieler will construct individualized treatment programs for patients of the facility’s adult outpatient clinic.
•
Cottingham & Butler, of Dubuque, announced the following new hires:
Tammy Dupont as a claims representative
Kelsey Foley, Steffen Wheeler and Grace Meier as associate client consultants
Skye Miller as software engineer I
Nicholas Trager, Laken Sahm and Amber Reese as client service representatives
Matthew Baumhover as an accountant
Anna Thomley as a marketing analyst
Alaine Olthafer as captain
Ashley Freiburger as a utilization management nurse
Dilan Simon as a benefits technology analyst
Melissa Douglas as an account administrator
Adam Kirschbaum as an associate account executive
Savannah Cox as a payroll & benefit associate
Mikayla Nava as a sales coordinator
Savanah Cacciatore as an administrative assistant
•
Clarke University, of Dubuque, appointed Yvonne Zimmerman to dean of academic affairs. In her new role, she will guide the development and implementation of policies and programs aimed at students and faculty success. She will also lead assessment of standards for the University’s academic programs.
• Mi-T-M Corporation, of Peosta, Iowa, promoted Matt Hoefer to senior sales manager. In his new role, he will take on sales leadership to all Mi-T-M channels.
• HODGE, of Dubuque, announced the following promotions:
Morgan Samek to director of marketing
Jen Mond to director of organizational development
Rob Harbin to director of human resources
Jason Burds, continuing his role as director of IT, will now report directly to Jordan Fullan, co-CEO.
Justin Vetsch to director of operational excellence
The HODGE executive leadership team will now include:
Jordan Fullan and Zach Hodge, co-CEOs
Ted Boffeli, executive vice president and chief financial officer
Michael Fullan, executive vice president of business development
• Galena Country Tourism’s destination development project, “Adventures in Stockton,” received the Historic Exploration Award from the American Planning Association’s Illinois Chapter. The award recognizes outstanding efforts in historical exploration and engagement.
• Forbes magazine named Joe Leibfried, of StackStone Wealth in Dubuque, to its Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors list.
•
The Iowa P.E.O. Sisterhood installed Christin Smith, of Dubuque’s HL chapter, as its president.
Dubuque’s five Reciprocity Group chapters of the organization announced the following changes to its leadership:
HL
Julie Woodyard as president and state convention alternate
Susan E. Taylor as vice president
Nancy Wright as corresponding secretary
Jeanne Updegraff as recording secretary
Jean Tucker as treasurer
Margaret Mjoness as chaplain
Vicki Gehling as guard
Deb Albert as state convention delegate and reciprocity officer
Sue Hattel as reciprocity officer
IK
Tami Ryan as president, state convention delegate and reciprocity officer
Janet Mozena and Evie McCready as corresponding secretaries
Leslie Kane as recording secretary
Carolyn Collins as treasurer
Connie Cherba as chaplain
Sarah Ortmann as guard
Taylor Barnhouse as state convention alternate
KI
Sue Timmerman as president and state convention alternate
Dawn Frommelt as vice president
Angie Bingaman as corresponding secretary
Julie Borgwardt as recording secretary, state convention delegate and reciprocity officer
Sue Miller as treasurer
Laurinda Brimeyer as chaplain
Andrea Timmerman as guard
Joanne Wurtz as reciprocity officer
MP
Cathy Brandt as president
Deb Tully as vice president, treasurer and reciprocity officer
Yvonne Mallory as corresponding secretary and state convention delegate
Carol Clark as recording secretary
Jacqueline Burnett as chaplain, state convention alternate and reciprocity officer
Sue Huff as guard
OI
Ruth Lyon as president, state convention delegate and reciprocity officer
Susan Miller Hellert as vice president and reciprocity officer
Ann Edleman as corresponding secretary
Anita Wild as recording secretary
Carol Smith and Sue Bateman as treasurers
Lorrie Etheredge as chaplain
Leanne Latham as guard