U.S. to require more rest between shifts for flight attendants
Airlines will be required to give flight attendants at least 10 hours off duty between shifts, one more hour than currently, under a rule announced Tuesday by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said that the extra hour of rest would contribute to safety.
The rule goes into effect in 30 days, and airlines have up to 90 days to comply.
“It took us way too long, but we are finally here,” Nolen said at a news conference at Reagan Washington National Airport, where he was flanked by more than a dozen flight attendants.
Current federal rules allow flight attendants to work up to 14 hours in a day and get nine hours of rest between shifts.
U.S. job openings sink as inflation persists
WASHINGTON — The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July, a sign that businesses might pull back further on hiring and potentially cool chronically high inflation.
There were 10.1 million advertised jobs on the last day of August, the government said Tuesday, down a huge 10% from 11.2 million openings in July. In March, job openings had hit a record of nearly 11.9 million.
Layoffs ticked up in August but remained at a historically low level. And slightly more people quit their jobs.
Goodwill gets serious with online for thrifters
NEW YORK — Thrifters who flock to Goodwill stores will now be able to do some serious treasure hunting online as well.
The Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120-year-old non-profit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S., and Canada, has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated venture called GoodwillFinds. Until now, Goodwill had no centralized online business, with each store selling some of its donations online via third party websites.
Goodwillfinds launched Tuesday with roughly 100,000 items available online, and much more will be added said Matthew Kaness, CEO of Goodwill Finds. Goodwillfinds.com features search tools that let shoppers browse by category, and eventually it will be able to personalize the site based on the customer’s past purchases.
Micron to bring microchip plant to New York
NEW YORK — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state.
The company was lured to the Syracuse area with help from a generous set of federal, state and local incentives, including up to $5.5 billion in state tax credits over 20 years.
In addition to tax credits tied to investment and job creation, New York has pledged $200 million for road and infrastructure improvements where the plant is being built in suburban Clay and $100 million to a “community benefit” fund. The state also will review supplying the operation with low-cost power.
The company plans to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to construct the project, with the first investment of $20 billion planned by the end of the decade. The deal is also expected to bring more than 9,000 jobs to Micron, and officials believe it could also bring close to 40,000 other ancillary jobs to the region, from suppliers to contractors, officials said.
Stocks rise in extended rally
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 800 points and the S&P 500 had its best day in more than two years Tuesday as the market clawed back more of the ground it lost in a miserable several weeks on Wall Street.
The S&P 500 rose 3.1%, its best day since May 2020, as all but six of the stocks in the index notched gains.
The Dow rose 2.8% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 3.3%. Small company stocks also made solid gains, lifting the Russell 2000 3.9% higher.
Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs, which has helped relieve some of the pressure on stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other kinds of loans, slipped to 3.64% from 3.65% late Monday. It got as high as 4% last week after starting the year at just 1.51%.
