Suits against OxyContin owners on hold; negotiations ordered
Even though one judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s sweeping settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid crisis, another refused Wednesday to allow litigation to move ahead just yet against members of the Sackler family who own the company — but also ordered negotiations for a reworked settlement.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain on Wednesday granted Purdue’s request to extend an injunction until Feb. 1 protecting the company and the Sacklers from litigation. He also ordered Purdue, the Sacklers, the states and other parties to negotiate a new settlement.
In a hearing conducted Wednesday via video conference, the White Plains, N.Y.-based judge warned the family and others that he would end the protections early if there are not serious talks toward a new settlement. “If the parties do not negotiate in good faith,” he said, “they will face the consequences of the injunction unraveling.”
Drain is the same judge who approved the company’s settlement in September.
Putin: New Germany-bound pipeline might help reduce energy prices
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that a new pipeline to Germany has been fully filled with natural gas.
Putin noted that it could help quickly reduce soaring European energy prices. The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline is currently awaiting approval from Germany and the European Union. Officials warned that a decision won’t come in the first half of 2022. The first of its two links was filled with gas in October.
Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom natural gas company reported Wednesday that it had completed filling the second one to make it fully ready for operation.
Indonesia to let Boeing 737 Max fly again after 2018 crash
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia is lifting its ban on Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft, three years after one crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 189 people on board.
The Transportation Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that the aircraft will be permitted to fly in Indonesia, but only after airlines carry out airworthiness directives. The ministry also will conduct inspections before letting them operate in the country.
Dow, S&P 500 close at all-time highs
A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street ended with most stock indexes managing slight gains, enough for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to score all-time highs.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after having been down 0.2% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. All three indexes started the day slightly in the green.
The benchmark S&P 500 index, which also set a record highs Monday and last Thursday, has now posted 70 record highs for the year. In the post-World War II era, that’s the most new highs for the index since the 77 it set in 1954. The Dow last set a record high in early November.
The major U.S. stock indexes are on pace to close out this year with strong gains. With two trading days left this year, the S&P 500 is headed for a gain of more than 27% for 2021. That would be its best performance since 2019, another banner year for the market.
The S&P 500 rose 6.71 points to 4,793.06. The Dow added 90.42 points in moving to 36,488.63. The Nasdaq slipped 15.51 points to 15,766.22.
Smaller-company stocks also rose. The Russell 2000 index gained 2.74 points, or 0.1%, to 2,249.24.
CDC investigating more cruise ships
MIAMI — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more cruise ships due to new cases of COVID-19 as the omicron variant drives extremely high infection levels in the industry hub of Florida.
The CDC said 88 vessels are now either under investigation or observation, but it did not specify how many COVID-19 cases have been reported. Four other vessels are also being monitored by the CDC as well.