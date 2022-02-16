Wholesale inflation surges 9.7% over last year
WASHINGTON — Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December. The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8% recorded in both November and December but was well above what economists had been expecting.
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.8% from December and 8.3% from January 2021.
GM to restart production of Chevy Bolt after 8-month pause
DETROIT — General Motors says it will start making Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles again in early April after an eight-month pause due to a series of battery fire recalls.
The automaker says Tuesday that battery supplier LG Energy Solution is now making enough to supply replacement modules for the recalls as well as to resume production.
The company will start making hatchback and SUV versions of the Bolt on April 4 at a factory north of Detroit. Those should start reaching dealers a few weeks later. Vehicles on dealer lots at the time of the recalls can be sold once battery modules are replaced.
In August GM expanded a previous recall to more than 140,000 Bolts sold worldwide since 2016 because battery manufacturing defects could cause the vehicles to catch fire.
Intel to purchase Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Intel said it is buying Israeli company Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion in a deal that could give the California chipmaking giant an edge in the business of making custom-designed chips.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said Tuesday that acquiring Tower will help expand Intel’s newly formed “foundry” business that makes microprocessors for other firms.
Intel will “benefit from that decades of experience that Tower brings in how to run a global foundry,” Gelsinger said on an investor call about the deal.
Tower, based in Migdal Haemek, Israel, specializes in making analog chips used in cars, mobile devices and in industrial, medical and military sectors.
Judge backs Lee Enterprises in Alden Global’s takeover bid
OMAHA, Neb. — Lee Enterprises’ effort to repel a hostile takeover got a boost this week when a judge ruled the newspaper publisher could ignore two board nominations from the hedge fund Alden Global Capital.
But Alden said it will press the fight by urging shareholders to vote against Lee Chairman Mary Junck and one other longstanding board member at the company’s March 10 annual meeting.
Lee Enterprises, based in Davenport, Iowa, said Tuesday that a Delaware judge supported its decision to reject Alden’s nominees because the hedge fund didn’t meet Lee’s technical requirements to nominate board members. Late last year, Lee rejected Alden’s $141 million offer, saying that it “grossly undervalues” the publisher of dozens of newspapers.