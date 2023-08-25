Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits
Applications for unemployment benefits fell again last week as America’s labor market continues to hum along despite attempts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring down inflation that’s still higher than optimal.
The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell last week by 10,000, to 230,000 the week ending Aug. 19, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Jobless claim applications are seen as reflective of the number of layoffs in a given week.
In total, about 1.7 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended August 12, about 9,000 fewer than the previous week.
Shein and Forever 21 team to expand reach
NEW YORK — Fast fashion retailers Shein and Forever 21 are going into business together. Under a partnership agreement announced Thursday, the Chinese-founded Shein will acquire about one-third interest in Sparc Group, Forever 21’s operator. Sparc will also become a minority shareholder in Shein.
The deal is expected to expand Forever 21’s distribution on Shein’s global e-commerce platform, which has attracted 150 million online users. In turn, the partnership “also offers the opportunity to test” Shein product sales and returns in physical Forever 21 stores across the U.S., the companies said.
Average long-term mortgage rate jumps
LOS ANGELES — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed further above 7% this week to its highest level since 2001, another blow to prospective homebuyers grappling with rising home prices and a stubbornly low supply of properties on the market.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan climbed to 7.23% from 7.09% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.55%. It’s the fifth consecutive weekly increase for the average rate.
T-Mobile will lay off 5,000 employees
NEW YORK — Wireless carrier T-Mobile plans to cut 5,000 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce.
In an email to employees shared in a regulatory filing Thursday, CEO Michael Sievert said the layoffs would come over the next five weeks and impact T-Mobile workers across the country — particularly those in corporate and back office roles, as well as some technology positions.
The job cuts arrive after mass job eliminations have been seen at a handful of companies in the past year — including Google, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft.
GM to shutter computer center near Phoenix
DETROIT — General Motors says it will close a large computer center near Phoenix at the end of October, eliminating 940 jobs.
The information technology center in Chandler, Ariz., opened in 2014 as part of a blitz by GM to attract software designers and other employees in metro areas with high numbers of technical workers.
Similar centers in Warren, Mich., suburban Atlanta and in Austin, Texas, will remain open.
The Arizona center has more than 1,000 workers now, and most of the eliminated jobs deal with information technology support for consumers, dealers and the company itself. Employees at the other three IT centers will take over that work, GM said Wednesday.
Subway announces sale to Roark Capital
Sandwich chain Subway said Thursday it will be sold to the private equity firm Roark Capital. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Roark was offering around $9.6 billion for Subway, which is privately owned.
Subway CEO John Chidsey said the deal reflects Subway’s long-term growth potential and the value of the brand. Subway plans to continue to modernize restaurants and expand internationally under Roark’s ownership.
Roark is a private equity firm with $37 billion in assets under management. It specializes in franchised businesses, and owns multiple restaurant chains, including Arby’s, Dunkin’ and Buffalo Wild Wings.
Subway, which has dual headquarters in Miami and Connecticut, was founded in 1965 and is still owned by its founding families. It’s now one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100 countries.
Dollar Tree tops Wall Street’s forecasts
Dollar Tree’s fiscal second-quarter results beat Wall Street’s estimates as the discount retailer experienced strong sales and increased traffic at its stores.
Dollar Tree Inc. reported earning $200.4 million, or 91 cents per share, for the period that ended on July 29. A year earlier, the Chesapeake, Va.-based company earned $359.9 million, or $1.60 per share.
This topped the 88 cents per share that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected.
Revenue totaled $7.33 billion, which was better than Wall Street’s forecast of $7.22 billion.
Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, rose 7.8% at Dollar Tree locations. At Family Dollar, the figure climbed 5.8%.