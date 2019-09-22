The Friedman Group announced:
Jackie Loveless has been named an account manager in the Personal Lines department. Previously, she was an account coordinator. She has been with the Friedman Group since 2018.
Eric DeSousa has been hired as an account executive. He is a licensed agent in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin and will specialize in commercial insurance.
Cheryl Kohl, a senior account manager in the Financial Services department, has been awarded the Certification in Long-Term Care designation. The nationally recognized professional designation is for insurance professionals focusing on the discipline of extended care planning.
•
A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. announced:
New hires:
Toby Cherovsky, midwest territory manager of gas products.
Mason Kobliska, innovation product engineering co-op.
Chris Clough, machining.
Joey Mellor, assembling.
Bobby Brunker, product engineer.
Adam Gorkow, foundry quality intern.
Bill Ralston, material handler.
Kelly Shea, industrial engineering assistant.
Michael Schmitt Jr., machining.
John Timmerman, machining.
Frank Foldenauer, utility worker.
Willie Slayden, utility worker.
Allie Long, machining.
Promotions:
Jere Gardner, second foundry supervisor.
Gina Brown, assistant plant manager.
•
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced:
New hire:
Abby Archer, software solutions consultant.
Promotions:
Tricia Sullivan, previously marketing specialist lead, promoted to marketing supervisor. She has been with the firm since 2013.
Rachel Daykin, previously executive administrator, promoted to executive manager. She has been with the firm since 2013.
Erin Milestone, previously accounting supervisor, promoted to accounting manager. She has been with the firm since 2007.
Jenn Smith, previously tax supervisor, promoted to accounting manager. She has been with the firm since 2011.
Kristin Robey, previously staff accountant, promoted to staff accountant II. She has been with the firm since 2015.
•
HK Financial Services announced the hiring of Kari Lammer as a marketing manager. She has 12 years of experience in her field.
•
Dupaco Community Credit Union has been named one of Iowa’s Top Workplaces in 2019 by the Des Moines Register. The member-owned financial cooperative ranked 10th in the midsized employer category.
•
Dr. Meghan Schultz, of Schultz Family Dentistry, recently became an American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine Diplomate. The status recognizes special competency in dental sleep medicine.
•
Jodi Herbst Riedl, of Realty Pros of Dubuque, recently received her broker associate real estate license. She has 23 years of experience in the real estate industry.