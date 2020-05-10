Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced:
New hires:
Kalie Marsh, sales force administrator.
Miranda Hartung, customer care representative.
Joel Aviña, bilingual customer care representative.
Shakiyla Irving, customer care representative.
Promotions:
Lynn Dotterweich, member bank service specialist.
Megan Breithaupt, treasury management operations analyst.
Fidelity Bank & Trust announced:
Susie Boeke, of the bank’s Guttenberg, Iowa, branch, has been promoted from operations officer to assistant vice president, operations. She has been with the bank since 2010.
Jill Cahill has been promoted to vice president and credit officer. She works at the Dyersville, Iowa, branch and has been with the bank since 2011.
Cathleen Holtz, of the bank’s Maquoketa, Iowa, branch, has been promoted to customer service representative supervisor. She has been with the bank for 15 years.
Erin Howell has been promoted to vice president of accounting. She has worked for six years in the East Dubuque, Ill., branch.
Allison Theisen has been promoted from operations associate to operations supervisor in the Dyersville, Iowa, branch. She began her banking career in 2017.
Lora Williams has been promoted from operations officer to assistant vice president of operations. She works at the Bellevue, Iowa, branch and has been with the bank for 18 years.
EXIT Realty Dubuque announced that Austin Wilson and Aaron Young have joined its team.
Dan Butler, principal for the Epworth (Iowa) Elementary School, recently was elected as vice president of School Administrators of Iowa.
F&M Bank added Joel R. Althoff to its Board of Directors. He is the president of Infrastructure Technology Solutions in Monticello, Iowa. He has a partial ownership in Cascade Lumber Co. and Maryville Family Partnership, both located in Cascade.
The McDonough Foundation welcomed two new board members:
Dr. Heather Kruse graduated from medical school at University of Iowa in 2013. She completed a residency at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines and currently works in a family medicine outpatient clinic.
Jim Liddle is a lifelong resident of Dubuque and has degrees in accounting and business administration from Clarke University. Liddle has achieved the CPA designation.