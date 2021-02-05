Boeing to outsource IT work to Dell, eliminate 600 jobs
SEATTLE — Boeing Co. has said it will outsource a significant amount of information technology work to Dell starting in April, including support of cloud services, databases and information technology. The move is expected to eliminate 600 jobs.
Susan Doniz, vice president for information technology and data analytics for Boeing, told employees Thursday that the eliminated jobs represent about 10% of the company’s IT staff, The Seattle Times reported.
Doniz said affected employees, most of whom are not unionized, must either find different work within the company, apply to work for Dell or be laid off.
The move is expected to increase the company’s efficiency, simplify operations and “advance our digital transformation,” she said.
Boeing declined to provide a breakdown of the affected jobs by state. The Times suggested in its report that the biggest layoff hits could come at Boeing’s major offices in the Puget Sound region, St. Louis and Charleston, South Carolina.
“This is a change we would have made even without a global pandemic,” Doniz said. She added that the pandemic “certainly quickened our pace.”
Company officials have also announced plans to reduce factory and office space by more than 5 million square feet over the next few years, and move toward a more remote operation.
Boeing shed 20,000 jobs companywide last year and has said it needs to cut 11,000 more this year, making it harder for the affected IT employees losing their jobs to find new work in the company.
Kohl’s offers mixed picture for holiday quarter
NEW YORK — Kohl’s Corp. delivered a better assessment of fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, but a key sales measure was down more than analysts expected.
The department store chain, based in Menomonee Falls, Wis., said Thursday that preliminary earnings for the quarter that ended Jan. 30 are in the range of $1 to $1.05 per share. Analysts expected 70 cents per share, according to FactSet. Sale at stores opened at least a year were down 11%. Analysts had expected a 7.9% drop.
Online sales growth rose more than 20%, and accounted for more than 40% of net sales, Kohl’s said.
In a statement, Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass attributed the better-than-expected earnings results to its managing expenses tightly. She also noted that initiatives like its partnership with beauty chain Sephora will help boost sales.
In December, Kohl’s announced it would replace its cosmetic areas with Sephora, starting with 200 locations this fall. It will expand to at least 850 stores by 2023.
Kohl’s expected to report its final financial results on March 2.
Ford loses $1.28B in 2020, raises electric vehicle spending
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. lost $1.28 billion last year as it dealt with a huge restructuring, a costly recall and a decline in the value of its pension fund.
But the company said Thursday it is generating strong cash flow and will go all-in on electric vehicles. Ford said it would now spend at least $22 billion developing them from 2016 through 2025, nearly double what it previously announced.
The automaker said that excluding one-time items, it made 41 cents per share for the year. That beat Wall Street estimates of breaking even. Revenue for the year was $127.1 billion, down 18% from 2019. Analysts expected $128.2 billion in revenue for the year.
Ford also lost $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter. Excluding one-time items it made 34 cents per share, according to FactSet. That also beat Wall Street expectations of a 7-cent-per-share loss.
Before taxes the company made $1.7 billion for the year, but it was brought down by restructuring costs in Europe, South America and elsewhere. Also contributing were a $610 million government-ordered recall of 2.7 million vehicles with dangerous Takata air bag inflators and a $1.2 billion one-time accounting charge for falling pension-fund values.
The company predicted a return to more normal profits in 2021, forecasting $8 billion to $9 billion in pretax earnings. That includes a $900 million gain on its investment in electric vehicle startup Rivian, as well as any adverse impact from a shortage of semiconductor chips now hitting the global auto industry.
Ford said that despite the annual loss, it generated $1.9 billion in free cash flow in the fourth quarter, giving it a year-end cash balance of nearly $31 billion to help its investment in electric vehicles.
Despite the increased electric vehicle investment, Chief Financial Officer John Lawler stopped short of matching rival General Motors’ goal of selling only all-electric light vehicles by 2035.Lawler said the company is focused on bringing EVs to market quickly. The company’s electric Mustang Mach E SUV is already on sale, it expects to start selling an electric Transit full-size van this year and an all-electric F-150 pickup next year, he said.
“We’re focused on making a difference now,” Lawler said.