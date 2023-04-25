Banks paying savers again after many years of low rates
NEW YORK — Americans are finally reaping some benefit from keeping their money in the bank.
Banks are paying up for savers’ deposits in a much bigger way than they have in more than a decade, based on recent earnings reports from the nation’s biggest banks.
A 24-month CD, a common savings product for medium-term savers, is now carrying an average yield of 4.81%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. That’s up from a 1.18% yield only a year ago. Further, non-bank names such as Apple are getting into the deposit game, giving savers even more options.
In a sign of how competitive it is getting for bank deposits, electronics giant Apple Inc. unveiled a savings account that will pay a 4.15% yield for Apple Card users. The savings account is in collaboration with Apple’s consumer banking partner Goldman Sachs — and actually pays out more than the 3.90% Goldman pays for deposits under its Marcus brand.
Bank of America, the second largest bank in the country, told investors last week that it was paying on average 1.38% to customers for their deposits, up from 0.96% a year earlier. That figure is still low for BofA because the bulk of customers’ funds are in checking accounts, which typically pay the lowest yield.
Another banking giant whose customers mostly have checking accounts — Wells Fargo — says its paying 1.22% for interest-bearing deposits versus paying just 0.04% for those same deposits a year earlier.
Coke’s strong quarter fueled by higher prices, China rebound
Coca-Cola Co. reported higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter as it continued to hike prices and its business in China improved.
Revenue rose 5% to $11 billion for the January-March period, the company said Monday. That beat Wall Street’s expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast revenue of $10.8 billion.
Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said higher demand at restaurants and robust new year celebrations in China were a stark comparison with last year, when a new variant of the coronavirus depressed demand.
But higher prices also boosted sales. Pricing and mix __ which includes changes in package sizes __ contributed 11% to its revenue growth while concentrate sales rose 1%. Price and mix grew by 12% in each of the previous three quarters.
Overall, Coke’s soft drink sales rose 3%, led by strong demand for Coke Zero Sugar. Water sales rose 5%, but demand for sports drinks fell 1%.
Credit Suisse saw $69 billion in outflows at start of 2023
GENEVA — Ailing bank Credit Suisse on Monday reported over 61 billion Swiss francs (nearly $69 billion) in outflows in the first three months of the year, when Switzerland’s government arranged for its takeover by rival UBS, and said clients are still withdrawing assets.
The reputation of 167-year-old Credit Suisse had been pummeled in recent years over stock price declines, a string of scandals and the flight of customers worried about the bank’s future.
On Monday, Credit Suisse said net asset outflows of 61.2 billion francs in the first quarter — the UBS takeover was hastily announced on March 19 — amounted to about 5% of all of its assets under management.
The outflows “have moderated but have not yet reversed,” the bank said.
Credit Suisse posted pretax profit of 12.8 billion francs in the quarter, stemming almost entirely from writing down the higher-risk bonds. Otherwise, it had a pretax loss of 1.3 billion francs.
NEW YORK — Wall Street remained stuck in its standstill Monday, and stocks again moved only modestly ahead of reports that could offer more direction on where the economy and corporate profits are heading.
The S&P 500 edged up by 3.52 points, or 0.1%, to 4,137.04 after barely budging last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.44, or 0.2%, to 33,875.40, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 35.25, or 0.3%, to 12,037.20.
Some of Wall Street’s most influential companies are set to report this week, including Microsoft today and Amazon on Thursday. Several of these Big Tech stocks were among the heaviest weights on the market. Microsoft fell 1.4%, and Amazon dipped 0.7%.
