Pandemic-era Mobile World Congress tech fair kicks off
BARCELONA, Spain — A major wireless technology trade fair kicked off in Barcelona on Monday with scaled-back attendance and beefed-up health and safety measures, changes that reflect the new reality for industry conventions in the pandemic era.
Mobile World Congress was canceled at the last minute last year because of COVID-19 concerns. Its 2021 revival makes it one of the few big trade shows so far to attempt a comeback even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to simmer in many parts of the world.
The show, known as MWC, is typically a glitzy and well-attended affair, with tech and telecom companies setting up elaborate pavilions to unveil the latest mobile devices, schmooze clients and lobby government officials. But this year, the world’s biggest mobile industry trade show is likely to be a shadow of its former self.
“Obviously, there is a huge difference from previous years. This show is going to be much smaller, much safer from a health and safety perspective,” said Mats Granryd, director general of GSM Association, which organizes the show and represents more than 750 mobile network operators.“We’re taking a lot of precautions: Testing people regularly within 72 hours, no hands, everything is touchless.”Still, companies like Ericsson, Nokia, Intel, Sony and Qualcomm are staying away while South Korea’s Samsung, the world’s biggest mobile phone maker, is only holding a virtual device launch. Chinese tech giant Huawei, a major sponsor, is one the few big names that will have a show stand.
Granryd said he’s expecting 25,000 to 30,000 people from 143 countries to attend in person, a fraction of the more than 100,000 visitors from 200 countries in recent years.
Other visitors will be attending virtually, as will a third of the show’s 350 speakers, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Burberry chief executive Gobbetti to quit to return to Italy
LONDON — Luxury fashion brand Burberry is on the lookout for a new boss after revealing Monday that chief executive Marco Gobbetti is quitting his job at the end of the year.
Gobbetti, who replaced Christopher Bailey in 2017, will leave the U.K.-based retailer after five years at the helm to take up a new, unspecified role in Italy to be closer to his family, the company said.
During his tenure, Gobbetti has sought to get more Burberry products to be sold at higher prices and rely less on discounts and sales. He also strove to improve Burberry’s marketing and to focus more on wealthy young people.
“With Burberry reenergized and firmly set on a path to strong growth, I feel that now is the right time for me to step down,” Gobbetti said.
Chairman Gerry Murphy said Gobbetti has had a “transformative impact” at the company. He said the board is “naturally disappointed,” but understands why Gobbetti wants to return to Italy after 20 years abroad.
Like others, Burberry has suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, with stores closed for large parts of the year and European outlets suffering from the lack of international tourists. In the U.K., around two-thirds of sales came from tourists, who have largely been absent throughout the pandemic.
But since lockdown restrictions have been eased around the world, the company saw a 32% boost in sales in the three months to the end of March, with strong demand in Asia and the U.S. The performance helped limit the fall in full-year revenues to 11% to 2.3 billion pounds ($3.2 billion).
Honda changing course, will build its own electric vehicles
DETROIT — Although General Motors will build Honda’s first two fully electric vehicles for North America, the Japanese automaker plans to change course and manufacture its own later this decade.
Company officials say they’re developing their own EV architecture, and after two GM-made EVs go on sale in 2024, Honda will start building its own.
“It’s absolutely our intention to produce in our factories,” Honda of America Executive Vice President Dave Gardner said, adding that Honda has developed battery manufacturing expertise from building gas-electric hybrids. “We absolutely intend to utilize that resource.”
Honda and GM have been partners on hydrogen fuel cell and electric vehicles. Earlier this year they announced that GM would build one Honda SUV and one Acura SUV using its Ultium-branded electric vehicle architecture and battery system. The company said the Honda SUV would be named the Prologue, and that both SUVs will have bodies, interiors and driving characteristics designed by Honda.
But after those two, Honda plans on manufacturing a series of electric vehicles, although it hasn’t determined if it will use GM components.Gardner says sales projections for the Prologue are between 40,000 and 150,000 per year, but he didn’t say when those numbers would be reached.
In April, the company said it plans to phase out all of its gasoline-powered vehicles in North America by 2040, making it the latest major automaker with a goal of becoming carbon neutral. Honda wants 40% of North American vehicle sales to be battery or fuel-cell powered by 2030, and 80% of all vehicles sold to run on batteries or hydrogen by 2035.
Honda initially had planned to meet stricter government fuel economy and pollution standards by adding hybrids to improve internal combustion engines. But regulatory actions across the world to combat climate change, including proposals from U.S. President Joe Biden, have moved the company more toward electric vehicles, Gardner said.
Battery-electric vehicles accounted for less than 2% of U.S. new-vehicle sales last year, but analysts are predicting huge growth as automakers roll out new models. The consulting firm LMC Automotive expects nearly 359,000 to be sold this year, passing 1 million in 2023 and hitting over 4 million in 2030. Still, that’s roughly one-quarter of annual new vehicle sales.