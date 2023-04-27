UK blocks Microsoft’s deal to buy Activision Blizzard
LONDON — British regulators have blocked Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard over worries that it would stifle competition in the cloud gaming market. The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that “the only effective remedy” to the substantial loss of competition “is to prohibit the merger.”
The all-cash deal was set to be the biggest in the history of the tech industry. It has faced stiff opposition from rival Sony and is being scrutinized by global regulators over fears that it would give Microsoft control of popular game franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. The companies have vowed to appeal the U.K. decision.
U.S. files charges over diesel engine tampering
DETROIT — Federal authorities in Michigan filed charges against 11 people in a scheme to defeat air-pollution rules by tampering with software and hardware in heavy-duty diesel engines. Records show nine of the 11 have agreed to plead guilty, along with three companies.
Diesel Freak LLC, based in Gaylord, has agreed to pay a $750,000 fine. Accurate Truck Service, based in Grand Rapids, and a related company, Griffin Transportation, have each agreed to pay $500,000. The government says modifying engines to beat pollution rules can result in a “dramatic increase” in diesel emissions.
First Republic Bank unable to shake depositor anxiety
First Republic Bank’s stock slid Wednesday in an ongoing rout that has erased more than 50% of its value just this week on concerns about the bank’s financial health in the wake of two other bank collapses. Shares slumped nearly 20% following an even more severe tumble the previous day after it revealed depositors withdrew more than $100 billion last month after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
Trading in the bank’s shares was halted several times Wednesday for volatility. The bank said late Monday that it was only able to stop the bleeding after a group of large banks stepped in to save it by depositing $30 billion in uninsured deposits.
Boeing loses $425 million but plans production boost
Boeing says it lost $425 million in the first quarter as it continues to deal with production problems on its airline jets. The loss is more than Wall Street expected. Boeing said Wednesday that revenue jumped 28% from a year earlier, however, beating analysts’ expectations.
The company continues to get orders as airlines scoop up new planes to meet rising travel demand. Boeing’s latest production problem involves fittings used to attach the tail to the fuselage on its 737 Max jet. Airlines will have to wait for new planes while Boeing fixes the problem.
Green hydrogen company Ohmium raises $250 million
In what could prove a milestone for an industry that hopes to address climate change, the Silicon Valley company Ohmium announced Wednesday it has raised $250 million to expand production of machines that can make clean hydrogen. Some climate experts say burning hydrogen can substitute for burning coal, oil or gas — without contributing to climate change.
Just four or five years ago, a hydrogen company working on electrolysis would not have been able to raise several hundred million dollars, said Daryl Wilson, executive director of the Hydrogen Council. Mark Viehman, a hydrogen and clean fuels expert at Capgemini, called $250 million a “very impressive” fundraise.
Stellantis offers buyouts in electric vehicle transition
DETROIT — Another automaker is trying to cut its workforce to trim expenses and stay competitive as the industry makes the long and costly transition to electric vehicles.
Stellantis on Wednesday said it’s offering buyouts to groups of white-collar and unionized employees in the U.S., as well as hourly workers in Canada.
The cuts are “in response to today’s increasingly competitive global market conditions and the necessary shift to electrification,” the company said in a prepared statement.
Stellantis said it’s looking to reduce its hourly workforce by about 3,500.
Carrier Global buying German heat pump businessBERLIN — Germany’s Viessmann Group is selling its heat pump business, viewed as a key technology for the transition away from fossil fuel heating, to Florida-based Carrier Global Corp. as part of a $13.2 billion deal.
The sale of Viessmann’s “climate solutions” business, announced by both companies late Tuesday, comes as Germany is putting into place plans to phase out gas and oil heating systems in favor of climate-friendly alternatives. Heat pumps, which use electricity and ambient air or groundwater, are considered far more efficient than traditional combustion furnaces.
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said the Viessmann deal showed that the market for heat pumps was “so attractive that it is drawing investment.”
Railroad says derailment will cost it $387 million
OMAHA, Neb. — Norfolk Southern expects February’s fiery Ohio derailment to cost it $387 million, but that total will likely increase over time and that doesn’t reflect how much the railroad’s insurance companies will eventually cover.
Along with first-quarter earnings, the railroad on Wednesday provided a detailed estimate of the cost of Feb. 3 derailment outside East Palestine, Ohio. That derailment, and others since then, sparked a nationwide focus on railroad safety.
The $387 million estimate includes the $30.9 million the railroad pledged to help residents and the community around East Palestine recover from the derailment. Norfolk Southern said it has already spent about $55 million to dig up and remove nearly 34,000 tons of contaminated soil and trucked away another 13.2 million gallons of tainted water.
