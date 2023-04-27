UK blocks Microsoft’s deal to buy Activision Blizzard

LONDON — British regulators have blocked Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard over worries that it would stifle competition in the cloud gaming market. The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that “the only effective remedy” to the substantial loss of competition “is to prohibit the merger.”

The Associated Press

