Crossing Rivers Health Clinic, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., announced the addition of Matthew Snitker, a board-certified family nurse practitioner. He received an associate’s degree in nursing from Northeast Iowa Community College, along with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from University of Iowa and a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Viterbo University. He performed a nurse practitioner residency at Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences.
•
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced:
New hires:
Kari Voss joined the firm as administrative assistant II. She has 20 years of experience in her field.
Promotions:
Kyle Boardman, previously accounting supervisor, has been promoted to accounting manager. He has been with the firm since 2012.
•
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced the following promotions:
Jonathan Purvis to customer care manager.
Leah Nadermann to small-business underwriting manager.
Nicholas Zlosel to small-business lending center and commercial loan origination team lead.
Linda Maas to deposit quality analyst senior.
•
Medical Associates Clinic announced that Megan Kraciun joined the Physical Therapy Department. She received her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Previously, she worked at Rock Valley Physical Therapy in Davenport, Iowa. She is a board-certified orthopedic clinical specialist. She will evaluate conditions and design and implement individualized treatment programs for her patients. Medical Associates also announced the arrival of Alec Anderson to the Psychiatry and Psychology Department. He will provide diagnostic evaluations, assessments and psychotherapy for the full spectrum of mental health diagnoses. He previously worked as a health service provider in psychology at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers of Northern Indiana.
•
Steeple Square welcomed Wendy Mihm-Herold to its board of directors. She has served as vice president for business and community solutions for Northeast Iowa Community College since July 2010.
•
Five Realtors with Re/Max Advantage Realty earned Iowa Association of Realtors individual achievement awards. These awards honor agents for their outstanding business performance in 2019:
Gold award winners: Cathy Blanchard and Ashley Adams-Erschen.
Platinum award winners: Brenda Charlson and Sue Conlon.
Diamond award winners: Dave Sandman.