The Medical Associates Psychiatry & Psychology Department introduced a new service offered to its patients — Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation.
Medical Associates is the only provider in the tri-state area to offer TMS. It is a non-invasive treatment in which a series of magnetic pulses is delivered to stimulate nerve cells in a part of the brain controlling mood, which is often underactive in patients with depression. Repeated stimulation of this part of the brain has proven to produce an antidepressant effect in people suffering from depression.
It is a safe procedure with high tolerability and it does not affect cognitive function. It is covered by most insurance providers. TMS therapy might offer a solution to patients who are not responding to antidepressants or the side effects of antidepressants are difficult to tolerate.