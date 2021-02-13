A coalition of local economic development organizations on Friday sent a correspondence to about 1,200 Dubuque County businesses in hopes of prepping local health officials for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to a new wave of essential employees.
The letter both provides a glimpse at the upcoming stages of vaccine distribution and underscores the complexities associated with properly distributing doses to those who qualify.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team reached out to local economic organizations seeking assistance as they get ready to spread the vaccine to new segments of the workforce.
“The county health department doesn’t have a database of employers,” he said. “They will have that now. This will give them an idea of the different operations around the county and how many essential workers they have.”
County officials are officially in the first tier of phase 1B of the vaccination process, through which doses are distributed to first responders, as well as school and early childhood workers. Phase 1B also includes residents 65 and older.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said the second tier of phase 1B vaccinations would first focus on disabled individuals living in home settings who are dependent on attendant care staff, as well as those staff themselves.
After that, the second tier focuses on frontline essential workers in food manufacturing and agricultural distribution who work in jobs that do not allow social distancing.
Corrigan said these workers likely should be eligible to receive the vaccine in late February or early March.
“For that tier, it is a pretty broad group, and we wanted to make sure we were getting the right groups of people (in line for the vaccine),” she said.
Homing in on the right individuals meant reaching out to the experts.
The letter sent out on Friday was co-signed by GDDC, the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Molly Grover, president and CEO of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, believes informing businesses and promoting vaccinations is critical toward improving the economy.
“The more shots in arms we can get, the more likely it is we can return to life as we once knew it,” said Grover. “We are looking forward to returning to that post-COVID economy and doing so in the most efficient and expeditious way possible.”
On top of supporting the letter, Grover emphasized that the Chamber is rolling out a multi-faceted marketing campaign that encourages people to get vaccinated.
“We are doing everything in our power to spread that message,” she said.
The letter on Friday was issued to 1,200 employers in Dubuque County. It urges each business to fill out a form with company contact information, the number of employers they have and the number of workers that fit the “essential” description.
Corrigan said the role played by the GDDC and local chambers of commerce is another example of the way in which multiple community organizations have joined forces to work on vaccine distribution.
“These (economic development) organizations are really helping us identify who can qualify in the next tier (for the vaccine),” she said. “We are trying our best to stay ahead of things. Vaccine allocations are somewhat unpredictable. And if we ever have a situation when we get more than expected, we want to know the individuals who meet the criteria for vaccination so we can administer (doses) to them.”
In addition to a cover letter and response form, the correspondence to local businesses includes a list of frequently-asked-questions and accompanying answers.
Dickinson, of GDDC, hopes the letter will provide guidance to businesses that have, at times, struggled to wrap their heads around the realities of the vaccination process.
“So much of what is happening now is beyond the control of local entities,” he acknowledged. “I think, for many people, that has led to some sleepless nights.”
The significance of the vaccine will vary depending on the circumstances facing those who receive it, he said.
“For some businesses, they have the technology in place to fully conduct operations working from home,” Dickinson said. “For them, the protocols and the vaccination are less important. But for those in areas like manufacturing or food production, their operation requires working in close proximity. It is much more of an imperative for them. They need to get the vaccination as soon as this system can allow.”
Corrigan emphasized that public health officials would not be taking individual calls to the health department from those seeking the vaccine. Rather, individuals would be required to work through their employers to obtain it.