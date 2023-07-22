Actors, writers strikes enter second week with no signs of a deal
LOS ANGELES — The combined strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters is entering its second week with no sign of a swift ending. Actor, writer and comedian Marc Maron was on the picket lines outside Netflix on Friday, saying he had gathered a bunch of his comedian buddies to come out and support their fellow strikers. For a week, actors including household names like Tina Fey, Kevin Bacon and Rosario Dawson have given a jolt of star power to picket lines. In London on Friday, British actors held a solidarity event. They chanted “One struggle, one fight” and “The luvvies, united, will never be defeated,” using a British slang term for actors.
Low levels of radioactive tritium might be near the Mississippi River after leak
Recommended for you
MONTICELLO, Minn. — Groundwater containing low levels of radioactive material may have reached the edge of the Mississippi River. That’s according to the energy company responsible for the leak from its nuclear power plant in Monticello, Minn. Xcel Energy said tritium — a radioactive isotope of hydrogen — hasn’t been detected in the river water itself. But it has been detected about 30 feet from the river at levels that are still safe to drink. State health officials also said these levels of tritium do not threaten public health. The issue has still prompted concerns among residents and raised questions about aging pipelines.
Trump Organization, former fixer Cohen settle lawsuit over unpaid legal bills
NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s company and his former longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen have settled a lawsuit over Cohen’s claims he was unfairly stuck with big legal bills after getting entangled in investigations into the former president. Lawyers for the two sides disclosed the settlement during a video conference with the judge in New York on Friday, days before Cohen’s 2019 lawsuit was slated to go to trial in a Manhattan state court. Details of the agreement haven’t been made public. Cohen says the matter “has been resolved in a manner satisfactory to all parties.” Lawyers for the Trump Organization haven’t commented.
American Express reports rising revenues
American Express saw its profit and revenue climb in the second quarter, but the credit card issuer and global payments company’s stock slipped before the market open as it set aside more money for possible defaults on payments. American Express earned $2.17 billion, or $2.89 per share. A year earlier the company earned $1.96 billion, or $2.57 per share. The performance beat the $2.80 per share analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.
AMC ends plan to charge more for some seats
Movie theater operator AMC has ditched plans to charge more for seats with better sightlines after rival chains did not follow along. AMC began the pilot program five months ago in three U.S. markets where it said it charged slightly more for better seats, and less for those in the front of the theater and others with inferior views.
AMC said its competitors didn’t raise or cut prices on any of their seats based on location. The company said because it wants its pricing to remain competitive, it’s ending the pilot program in the coming weeks and there will be no attempt to roll out those changes nationwide.
AMC also found that more than three out of every four guests who previously sat in the preferred sightline section continued to choose seats in that section, even with a slight up-charge. But it saw little to no increase in people buying front row seats that were cheaper.
Children’s drink cups being recalled over lead
NEW YORK — More than 345,000 children’s cups are being recalled due to lead levels that exceed the federal content ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.
Soojimus is recalling 8-ounce and 12-ounce models of its Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups — sold in various colors on Amazon and the Cupkin website from 2018 through earlier this year.
Consumers in possession of the recalled Cupkin cups are urged to stop using them immediately and contact Soojimus for a full refund. No illnesses or injuries have been reported. According to Cupkin, liquid in the now-recalled cups is “not exposed to lead due to the double walled construction.” The exposure to lead can occur if the cup bottoms are mistreated, the brand said.