Actors, writers strikes enter second week with no signs of a deal

LOS ANGELES — The combined strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters is entering its second week with no sign of a swift ending. Actor, writer and comedian Marc Maron was on the picket lines outside Netflix on Friday, saying he had gathered a bunch of his comedian buddies to come out and support their fellow strikers. For a week, actors including household names like Tina Fey, Kevin Bacon and Rosario Dawson have given a jolt of star power to picket lines. In London on Friday, British actors held a solidarity event. They chanted “One struggle, one fight” and “The luvvies, united, will never be defeated,” using a British slang term for actors.

The Associated Press