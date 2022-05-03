Energy chief Granholm touts $3 billion plan to boost EV batteries
WASHINGTON — Continuing its push to dramatically boost sales of electric vehicles, the Biden administration on Monday announced $3.1 billion in funding to U.S. companies that make and recycle lithium-ion batteries.
The investments from last year’s $1 trillion infrastructure law are separate from an executive order President Joe Biden issued this spring, invoking the Defense Production Act to boost production of lithium and other critical minerals used to power electric vehicles.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the new program will offer grants to companies that process or recycle battery components to increase domestic supplies of a market now dominated by China and other countries. The grants will help strengthen U.S. energy independence and support Biden’s goal to have electric vehicles make up half of all vehicles sales in America by 2030, she said.
Electric vehicles accounted for 4.2% of U.S. new vehicle sales in the first quarter of this year, according to Edmunds.com.
Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune
NEW YORK — Amazon workers at a warehouse on Staten Island overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Monday, dealing a blow to organizers who last month pulled off the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history.
This time around, warehouse workers cast 618 votes — or about 62% — against the union, giving Amazon enough support to fend off a second labor win and raise questions as to whether the first victory was just a fluke.
According to the National Labor Relations Board, which oversees the process, 380 workers — or 38% — voted in favor of the grassroots union. Turnout was 61%, with about 1,600 workers eligible to vote, according to a voter list provided by Amazon.
The few ballots that were challenged by either the company or the nascent Amazon Labor Union, which led the organizing effort, were not enough to sway the outcome. Both parties have until next Monday to file objections to the election.
Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement that the company was glad workers at the warehouse “were able to have their voices heard.”
EU moves forward in Apple antitrust case
BRUSSELS — The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
The 27-nation bloc’s executive arm, the European Commission, has been investigating Apple since 2020. The commission’s preliminary view is that the firm is restricting competition by preventing mobile wallet app developers from accessing the necessary hardware and software on Apple devices.
Mobile wallets rely on near-field communication, or NFC, which uses a chip in the mobile device to wirelessly communicate with a merchant’s payment terminal.
The commission said Apple Pay is by far the largest NFC-based mobile wallet on the market and accused the company of refusing others access to the popular technology.
Late tech rally leaves Wall Street indexes modestly higher
NEW YORK — A late-afternoon turnaround led by technology stocks left major indexes moderately higher on Wall Street Monday, averting more losses for the market following a brutal April in which widespread tech sell-offs dragged down major benchmarks.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6% after having been down 1.7% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.6%.
Bond prices fell, pushing yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly rose to its highest level since late 2018.
The uneven start to May follows an 8.8% skid for the benchmark S&P 500 in April led by Big Tech companies, which started to look overpriced, particularly with interest rates set to rise sharply as the Federal Reserve moves to tame surging inflation. The central bank is expected to announce another interest rate hike on Wednesday.
The S&P 500 rose 23.45 points to 4,155.38, while the Dow added 84.29 points to 33,061.50. The blue-chip index bounced back from a 527-point deficit. The Nasdaq rose 201.38 points to 12,536.02.
Smaller company stocks also reversed course after spending much of the day in the red. The Russell 2000 index rose 18.18 points, or 1%, to 1,882.91.