Macy’s had to discount spring goods to entice cautious consumers
NEW YORK — Macy’s heavily discounted its spring goods to make room for fall and holiday merchandise in the face of customers’ cautious spending, but the retailer’s adjusted second-quarter profits and sales still topped Wall Street expectations.
Macy’s, which also operates upscale Bloomingdale’s as well as Bluemercury beauty stores, on Tuesday reaffirmed its annual sales and profits forecasts, while still noting uncertainty about the economy in the second half of its fiscal year. The company cited a faster-than-anticipated rise in credit card delinquencies, signaling more financial pressure for shoppers in the back half of the year.
Macy’s reported a loss of $22 million, or 8 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 29. That compares with a profit of $275 million, or 99 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Macy’s opening more small stores
NEW YORK — Macy’s is expanding its small-store format into the West and Northeast, looking to offer more convenient shopping, increase customer visits and add new shoppers.
The department store chain said Tuesday that last month it opened a location in Highland, Ind., and plans to open small stores in Boston, Las Vegas and San Diego in coming weeks, bringing the total number of its small-format stores to 12. The new stores range in size from 30,000 to 50,000 square feet, roughly one-fifth the size of its regular department stores
Macy’s said the four new stores will bear the iconic brand’s nameplate, but the other eight stores will still be called Market by Macy’s.
U.S. home sales slumped in July
LOS ANGELES — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell last month to the slowest pace since January, as elevated mortgage rates and a stubbornly low inventory of homes on the market combined to discourage many would-be homebuyers.
Existing home sales fell 2.2% last month from June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.07 million, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. That’s below the 4.15 million pace that economists were expecting, according to FactSet.
Sales slumped 16.6% compared with July last year. It was also the lowest home sales pace for July since 2010.
The national median sales price rose 1.9% from July last year to $406,700, marking the first annual increase in prices since January.
Microsoft revamps deal for Activision BlizzardLONDON — British competition regulators opened a new investigation Tuesday into Microsoft’s revamped bid to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard, representing the last major hurdle to closing one of the biggest deals in tech history.
The Competition and Markets Authority said it has until Oct. 18 to decide whether to approve the deal or escalate its preliminary investigation into an in-depth review. The companies agreed earlier to extend the transaction’s deadline to that same date.
Xbox maker Microsoft has been on a quest to acquire Activision, maker of the popular Call of Duty game franchise since announcing the $69 billion deal in January 2022.
Under the restructured deal, Microsoft will sell cloud streaming rights outside of the European Economic Area for all current and new Activision games released over the next 15 years to French game studio Ubisoft Entertainment, Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a blog post.
Dick’s Sporting Goods 2Q profit falls
Dick’s Sporting Goods profit slipped in its second quarter and missed Wall Street’s expectations as the retailer cut its full-year profit outlook, citing worries over theft at its stores.
Shares declined more than 24% in morning trading today.
For the period ended July 29, Dick’s earned $244 million, or $2.82 per share. A year earlier the company earned $319 million, or $3.25 per share.
Web version of Threads to be available soon
NEW YORK — Threads users, get happy — you will finally be able to use the social media platform without an app.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Threads post on Tuesday that a web version of the app will be rolling out over the next few days.
Meta spokesperson Christine Pai said in a statement that the new logged-in web experience will let users post, view their feeds and interact with other posts from their desktops. And that the team is working to “bring this experience to parity with mobile and will be adding more functionality to the web experience in the coming weeks.”