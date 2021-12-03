Starbucks fights expanding unionization effort at its stores
Starbucks is fighting an expanded effort to unionize its stores, even as a union vote proceeds at three of the coffee chain’s locations in Buffalo, N.Y.
Union organizers from three additional Buffalo-area stores appeared before the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday, asking to hold union votes at each of their stores. The workers say they want more input on pay and store operations and they’re seeking representation by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.
Starbucks’ attorney at the hearing reiterated the company’s request to conduct one vote with all 20 stores in the Buffalo area. The labor board hearing is expected to last for several days.
In late October, the labor board in the Buffalo region approved union votes at three separate Buffalo-area stores. Starbucks has appealed that ruling to the full labor board in Washington, but voting began last month despite that appeal.
The labor board could count those votes as early as Dec. 9. Starbucks has said around 111 employees are eligible to vote at those three stores.
Starbucks has never had unionized workers at its U.S. stores in its 50-year history. The Seattle-based company says its 8,000 company-owned U.S. stores function best when it has flexibility and can work directly with employees.
U.S. long-term mortgage rates relatively flat
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The average interest rate for long-term mortgages in the U.S. remained flat this week, following the Federal Reserve suggesting that it would start tightening credit by raising its benchmark rate.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported on Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed rate home loan ticked up slightly to 3.11% from last week’s 3.10%. One a year ago the rate was 2.71%.
The red-hot U.S. housing market has been juiced by low interest rates and pent-up demand from consumers who spent much of the past year and a half stuck at home and seeking more space. However, a limited supply of available homes and a big jump in prices have left many would-be buyers on the sidelines.
Freddie Mac reported that the 15-year, fixed rate mortgage rates declined marginally to 2.39% from 2.42% from last week. That rate was 2.26% a year ago.
U.S. jobless claims rise by 28,000, but still low
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week even though the U.S. job market has been rebounding from last year’s coronavirus recession.
Jobless claims climbed by 28,000 to 222,000 from the previous week’s 52-year low 194,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, fell below 239,000, a pandemic low.
Since topping 900,000 in early January, the weekly applications — a proxy for layoffs — have been falling more or less steadily.
Overall, 2 million Americans were receiving traditional jobless benefits the week that ended Nov. 20, down by 107,000 from the week before.
Dow has best showing since early March
A broad rally on Wall Street pushed stocks higher Thursday, giving the S&P 500 its best day in seven weeks as the market recouped some of its losses after several days of volatile trading.
The benchmark index rose 1.4%, its biggest gain since mid-October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8%, its best showing since early March. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.8%, held back in part by a modest drop in Apple.
Smaller-company stocks, which have lost the most ground this week, outpaced the broader market, sending the Russell 2000 index 2.7% higher.
The S&P 500 rose 64.06 points to 4,577.10. The index has been on a roller coaster ride throughout the week. It was up as much as 1.9% Wednesday before skidding and closing 1.2% lower.
The Dow gained 617.75 points to 34,639.79. The Nasdaq added 127.27 points to 15,381.32. The Russell 2000 picked up 58.91 points to 2,206.33.
More than 90% of companies in the S&P 500 index rose Thursday. Banks and other financial companies accounted for a big slice of the gains. Bank of America rose 2.9% and American Express rose 4.5%.
Technology companies also rose, but the gains were crimped by a 0.6% drop from Apple after the iPhone maker reportedly warned suppliers that it is seeing weak demand ahead of the holiday season.
Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.44% from 1.43% late Wednesday.
Travel-related companies, which got hammered earlier this week as worries about the new coronavirus variant swept markets, rebounded Thursday. American Airlines climbed 7%, while Delta Air Lines rose 9.3%. Cruise line operators Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line jumped 9.2% and 7.7%, respectively.
Several companies made outsized gains on a mix of corporate news. Supermarket chain Kroger jumped 11% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after raising its profit forecast for the year. Software maker Synopsys gained 4.5% after also giving investors an encouraging profit forecast.
Boeing rose 7.5% after China’s aviation regulator cleared the airplane maker’s 737 Max to return to flying with technical upgrades.
Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing company Grab fell 20.5% in its market debut Thursday, following a $40 billion merger in a special purpose acquisition company deal.