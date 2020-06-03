Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $110.00 to $119.75
Holstein steers — $80.00 to $85.50
Slaughter cows — $72.00
Slaughter bulls — $85.00
Gavilon
Corn — June 3.11
Beans — June 8.33
