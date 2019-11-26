Ex-health company executives accused in fraud scheme
CHICAGO — Four former executives of a Chicago-based health-information company are accused in a $1 billion fraud scheme.
An indictment unsealed Monday in Chicago federal court says Outcome Health billed clients for full ad campaigns when only some ads were placed. The company allegedly falsified ad performance statements, later using them to help secure millions in loans.
Those charged with mail, wire and bank fraud include 33-year-old CEO Rishi Shah and 34-year-old president Shradha Agarwal, both of Chicago.
Shah and Agarwal co-founded Outcome Health, then ContextMedia, in 2006 when they were Northwestern University students.
Mitsubishi, Chubu to take over Dutch energy giant Eneco
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch energy company Eneco says it has agreed to a proposed $4.5 billion takeover by Japanese corporations Mitsubishi and Chubu.
Eneco said in a statement Monday that Mitsubishi will fund 80% of the deal and Chubu the remaining 20%.
The company, which is currently owned by a group of 44 Dutch municipalities, says Mitsubishi and Chubu support strengthening Eneco’s sustainable energy strategy and will allow it to further expand internationally.
Mitsubishi CEO Takehiko Kakiuchi says Eneco “fits in perfectly with our current energy activities and provides us with a platform to further grow in the European market in which we intend to have a leading position in the energy transition.”
Shah’s attorney says Shah “is being scapegoated for the wrongdoing of others.” Agarwal’s lawyer says she’ll “fight to protect her good name.”
Outcome Health mainly works with pharmaceutical companies whose ads appeared on tablets in doctors’ waiting rooms.
McDonald’s agrees to $26M settlement
LOS ANGELES — McDonald’s has agreed to a $26 million settlement of a long-running class-action lawsuit over wages and work conditions at corporate-run locations in California, the parties said Monday.
The agreement, which estimates the settlement covers about 38,000 individuals, requires the approval of a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge.
The lawsuit filed nearly seven years ago against McDonald’s Restaurants of California Inc. made an array of claims including failure to pay minimum and overtime wages and to provide required meal and rest breaks.
One aspect involved overnight shifts that began on one day and ended the next day but had all hours attributed to the day the shift started, avoiding overtime payments.
Initially there was one plaintiff and eventually three others joined to represent the class of cooks and cashiers.
McDonald’s Corp. said in a statement that it takes its responsibility as an employer seriously and is committed to fair treatment of all employees.
“While we continue to believe our employment practices comply with the California Labor Code, we have decided to resolve this lawsuit filed back in early 2013,” the company said. “With this settlement, the parties have reached a mutually acceptable resolution and have submitted the settlement to the Court for its review and approval.”
Terms of the agreement include compensation for back wages, unpaid overnight overtime, meal and rest breaks that were missed, late or shortened and unreimbursed time and expenses for maintenance of uniforms, according to a plaintiffs’ memorandum to the court.
The settlement also requires periodic training for managers and crew members at corporate-owned restaurants.
A series of pragmatic terms require that crew members be told of rules and options covering meal periods and rest breaks, when they can’t be required to stay on-site, and that McDonald’s will provide uniforms without cost when work outfits become worn or damaged.
EBay selling StubHub to viagogo for $4.05B
EBay is selling StubHub to ticket seller viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash.
The transaction is part of a review that eBay undertook earlier this year following pressure from an activist investor. The San Jose, Calif.-based company then said it was also reviewing options for its classified ads business.
EBay Inc. bought StubHub in 2007 for $310 million. Both StubHub and the classifieds business each brought in less than 10% of eBay’s total revenue last year.
Uber loses license in London over safety
LONDON — London’s transit authority on Monday refused to renew Uber’s license to operate, with the ride-hailing company vowing to appeal the decision as it struggles to secure its future in the British capital.
It’s the latest chapter in Uber’s rocky history with London transport officials, who have subjected the San Francisco-based tech company to ever tighter scrutiny over concerns about passenger safety and security.
Uber called the decision “extraordinary and wrong,” and has 21 days to file an appeal, which it said it would do. It can continue operating while the appeals process is under way.