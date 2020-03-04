Target remains on track despite virus
NEW YORK — Target Corp. says there could be periodic shipping delays in merchandise from China while the discounter scrambles to stock up on more household essentials in its U.S. stores as it confronts the repercussions of a spreading new virus.
Like many retailers, Target is wrestling with the growing uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus as it upends supply networks. Target’s CEO Brian Cornell believes shoppers will continue to stock up on essentials for the next few weeks.
Still, Minneapolis-based Target offered a solid profit outlook on Tuesday and said that it hasn’t seen anything related to the spreading new virus so far that would affect its financial targets.
The forecast came as the discounter reported strong fourth-quarter profits, though its sales were weighed down by weak demand for toys and electronics during the crucial holiday shopping season.
During the call with analysts, Target executives said it is working with each of the factories in China and examining the state of the ports.
“We are monitoring the situation hour by hour as conditions evolve,” Cornell said on the call.
Thermo Fisher buying diagnostics firm
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies, is buying Qiagen in a deal valued at about $10.1 billion.
Qiagen NV is a provider of molecular diagnostics and sample preparation technologies. The Netherlands-based company has approximately 5,100 workers at 35 locations in more than 25 countries. It generated 2019 revenue of $1.53 billion.
Thermo Fisher posted revenue of more than $25 billion last year. The Waltham, Mass.-based company is offering $43.33 in cash for each Qiagen share, a premium of about 23% to its closing price Monday.
The combined company will work on speeding up the development of higher-specificity, faster and more comprehensive tests that may improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021.
Exxon Mobil touts methane reduction
NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil on Tuesday outlined how it is reducing the methane its operations release into the atmosphere, detailing its efforts as governments around the globe write new rules to regulate the harmful greenhouse gas.
The oil and gas giant is seeking to influence the way those rules are written, hoping companies and regulators adopt the procedures Exxon says helped reduce methane emissions by 20% in some of its U.S. drilling operations over the past two years.
Methane has 86 times the global warming potential of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. It is the main component of natural gas.