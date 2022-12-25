Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
First Community Trust N.A promoted Kathleen Donnelly and Jim Liddle to executive vice presidents.
Origin Design announced hiring:
Jeff Brummel as a senior relationship manager.
Lisa Nelsen as a field services technician and engineering designer.
Troy Wright as human resources manager.
Mark Fassbinder as an architect and project manager.
Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Veronica Anderson as a quality assurance representative.
Sara Welter as an account specialist.
Tyler Ketterhagen as an account administrator.
Allison Bagge as a client service representative .
Crescent Community Health Center announced hiring:
Ursula Livermore as chief medical officer.
Tracy Tschudi as a brain health nurse practitioner.
Peggy Fischer as a patient service representative.
Kylie Henkels as a data analyst.
Medical Associates announced that Jodi Kilburg joined its obstetrics and gynecology department.
Opening Doors announced promoting:
Ashley Ehrlich to program director.
Audrey Hinz to assistant program director.
Emily Sass to Teresa Shelter case manager.
Cassie Nelson to Maria House case manager.
Women’s Leadership Network of Dubuque announced its new board of directors for 2023:
President: Stephanie Meyers, of Giese Roofing Co.
President-elect: Miranda Ernst, of HealthCheck360.
Past president: Justine Bemis, of MidwestOne Bank.
Secretary: Kate Ahlers, of ReMax Advantage Realty.
Treasurer: Jill Gogel, of Dupaco Community Credit Union.
Communications: Lauren Minert, of Kunkel & Associates Inc., and Margaret O’Reilly, of Eagle Point Solar.
Membership: Kaley Rigdon, of Clarke University.
Programming: Amy Green, of Northeast Iowa Community College.
Special events: Malorie Steffen, of Cottingham and Butler, and Nicole Link, of Hotel Julien Dubuque.
Member-at-large: Lisa Anderson, of American Realty.
Connections: Robyn McDermott, of Pigott.
Newsweek recognized MidWestOne Bank on its Best Banks 2023 list. This is the second consecutive year the bank has been named on the list. The magazine also named the business Best Small Bank in Iowa.
U.S. News & World Report recognized MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center as High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy).
Mid-America Economic Development Council awarded top recognition to Greater Dubuque Development Corp. for the “YOU can be great here” campaign.
