S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow set record highs again
Technology companies led a late-afternoon rally on Wall Street Friday that capped a week of wobbly trading with the major stock indexes hitting all-time highs.
The S&P 500 rose 0.5%. The gain nudged the benchmark index to a record high for the second day in a row. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also set new highs.
Dominion to bid for Louisiana contract
BATON ROUGE, La. — Dominion Voting Systems, the target of unfounded voter fraud claims by supporters of former President Donald Trump, intends to bid for Louisiana’s new voting machine contract as it continues to combat the conspiracy theories surrounding its equipment, the company’s leader said Friday.
Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s solicitation went out Jan. 27 for contractors seeking to replace 10,000 voting machines that are decades old.
Interior Department: Oil lease sales postponed
NEW ORLEANS — The Interior Department said Friday that it is postponing onshore and offshore oil lease sales planned for next month in line with President Joe Biden’s executive order on climate change.
The Jan. 27 order instructed federal agencies to suspend oil and gas leasing until the leasing program is reviewed. In separate orders Friday, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the Bureau of Land Management postponed lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and four Western states: Colorado, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.
The onshore sales were postponed to confirm the adequacy of underlying environmental analyses, said Interior spokesperson Melissa Schwartz.
Czech firearms company purchases Colt
Colt Holding Co. has been purchased by a Czech firearms company, ending a 175-year run as an American company and helping to establish a “small arms powerhouse,” the two companies announced Friday.
It also marks a new chapter for Colt, a one-time financially troubled company that, with its new Czech owner, is now expected to generate $500 million in revenue.
Ceská zbrojovka Group, or CZG, said it signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Colt Holding Co. LLC, the parent company of Colt’s Manufacturing Co. and its Canadian subsidiary, Colt Canada Corp., for $220 million in cash and more than 1 million shares of the Czech company.
The agreement also calls for potentially issuing up to 1.1 million shares of newly issued CZG stock if defined profit thresholds are achieved between 2021 and 2023.