Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Applications are open for the City of Dubuque's Small Business Support Grant program.
The program provides up to $5,000 to small business owners for operating costs, according to a press release from the City of Dubuque. The city partners with Fountain of Youth to administer the funds.
Recipients must meet income guidelines based on their household or business income.
Grant recipients will be matched with a business mentor and must take part in an eight-week personal and professional development program run by the Fountain of Youth.
Applications will be accepted through Sept. 15. Additional information can be found online at cityofdubuque.org/SmallBizGrant, or by contacting the city Economic Development Department at 563-589-4393 or via email at econdev@cityofdubuque.org.
